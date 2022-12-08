Gen Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Award Marks Third Consecutive Recognition for the Company

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced the company has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., recognizes the commitment of Gen™ in bettering its consumers, employees, stakeholders, and communities through dedicated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which are highlighted in this year's ESG Report.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third year in a row as one of the most responsible companies in the U.S.," said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility at Gen. "This honor is a testament to our longstanding progress in driving a culture of responsibility and we look forward to continuing to serve our communities around the world."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in ESG areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.

Gen, formerly NortonLifeLock, was also named one of America's Most Trusted companies in 2022 by Newsweek. Additional recent awards for Gen's CSR initiatives include being named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50 and winning gold in the 2022 Corporate Engagement Awards Best Educational Program category for Surf Smart 2.0, a program that focuses on Cyber Safety education. Some of the achievements that contributed to these awards include:

Donating more than $4.7 million across 9,300 nonprofits in the last year, including $1 million to the World Association of Girls Guides and Girl Scouts to empower young women and girls with Cyber Safety skills.

Achieving a 42 percent employee participation rate in our volunteering and giving programs.

Increasing the number of U.S. employees who self-identify as having underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds from 13 percent in FY21 to 17 percent in FY22.

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 39 percent between FY21 and FY22, a figure reached by increased efficiency at our data centers, moving away from physical office space, and purchasing 27 percent of our electricity from renewable sources.

Completing the company's first product environmental life cycle analysis (LCA), which will help to better integrate sustainability into Gen's product portfolio and supply chain.

For more information and to see the entire list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023, please visit Newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. There's a new generation, and it's not Gen X, Y, or Z. It's Gen D: Generation Digital. Gen's family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

