Gen. Stan McChrystal, Arianna Huffington, Sec. Robert Gates, and Laura Lauder Announce "Serve America Together" Campaign Alongside Civilian and Military Service Organizations

The campaign, which is set to launch at the end of June, will build public awareness, engage presidential candidates, empower communities, and work with Congress to pass legislation that will make national service a common expectation and opportunity for all young Americans.

"Presidential elections are a time for bold ideas — a moment when our society reflects on our nation's priorities," said (Ret.) General Stan McChrystal, Chairperson of Service Year Alliance. "National service — whether it be military, civilian, or public service — has the power to unite our country in common purpose. We have an opportunity to focus on what Americans are capable of achieving together, not what drives us apart. Serve America Together is embracing this moment. I invite policymakers, local communities, higher education institutions, and business leaders to join our campaign to make this vision a reality."

Serve America Together is comprised of a groundbreaking coalition of military and civilian service organizations. Coalition members include The Mission Continues, Veterans for American Ideals, States for Service, an initiative of America's Service Commissions, The Corps Network, YouthBuild, Voices for National Service, National Peace Corps Association, and Catholic Volunteer Network.

