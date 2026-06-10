Gen X Wants Kimchi. Stores Keep Offering Ranch

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Grocery retailers may be underestimating one of their most valuable customer groups.

New research reveals a major gap between what Gen X shoppers want and what grocery stores stock.

New research from Cashew shows Generation X shoppers are more interested in international and specialty foods than conventional grocery assumptions suggest, yet many feel mainstream stores have not caught up.

In a survey of 973 Gen X shoppers across Canada and the United States, Cashew found that 76% are seeking international or specialty foods, while only 23% say their primary grocery store offers a complete selection.

The findings suggest a growing disconnect between what consumers want and what they actually find on shelves.

"For years, grocery retail has treated Gen X like a traditional shopper focused on familiar staples and routine purchases," says Addy Graves, CEO of Cashew. "But their tastes have evolved. They want global flavors integrated into everyday shopping, not isolated in specialty sections."

The research also challenges the assumption that culinary exploration is driven mainly by younger consumers. The study found that 34% buy international foods when something catches their eye, while 28% remain open but stick to familiar products, and only 13% describe themselves as active culinary explorers, suggesting visibility and accessibility matter more than niche authenticity marketing.

This creates a major opportunity for grocery retailers.

Gen X consumers are in their peak earning years and command significant household purchasing power. They're also highly motivated by discovery - purchasing international foods not out of necessity, but from a genuine curiosity to explore and try something new.

That curiosity increasingly comes to life in-store, where product discovery remains one of the top two ways Gen X finds new foods. For retailers, the implication is clear: Gen X shoppers aren't looking for niche or destination-style "international" experiences. They want global flavors embedded naturally throughout the everyday shopping journey, turning routine grocery trips into moments of discovery.

The full report, Kimchi Over Ranch: The Surprising Evolution of the Gen X Grocery Cart, is now available with free access.

About Cashew Research

Cashew Research provides real-time consumer insights through its AI-powered research platform, helping brands understand how and why consumers make decisions faster than traditional research methods.

SOURCE Cashew Research