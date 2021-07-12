Gen Z 360: Preparing for the Inevitable Change in Culture, Work and Commerce -- a new book and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality book launch
Jul 12, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z Planet, a research and advisory firm focused on Generation Z, today released its book, Gen Z 360, which explores the effects of Generation Z on our culture, workplace, and the consumer market.
Based on in-depth research and years of experience advising global brands and retailers, author Hana Ben-Shabat—an award-winning management consultant and founder of Gen Z Planet— not only describes the unique characteristics of this upcoming generation but also digs deeper into the "why", explaining what's behind the change and thus what it will take to navigate it. From how to recruit, train, and integrate this hardworking and hungry generation into today's multigenerational workforce, through to how to market products and services to them — Gen Z 360 is packed with insights and no-nonsense guidance that can make all the difference during one of the most transformative periods in business history.
This book release is accompanied by an innovative launch event ― a virtual reality experience that tells the story of the book, describes this generation, and sets a new bar for book promotions in a digital era. "Under normal circumstances, we would have liked to launch Gen Z 360 with a big party for our friends and business partners but with the uncertainty that still surrounds us due to COVID-19, a big party was off the table," said Ben-Shabat. "Fortunately, though, this 'new normal' forced us to think outside the box and rethink what a book launch could look like under the current circumstances. The result is a one-of-a-kind book launch, and the big bonus is that everyone, everywhere, can attend," she said.
Ben-Shabat, who believes that if you want to know a generation, just ask "what's your biggest dream," has collected thousands of dream statements from teenagers and young adults throughout her research. With the help of artists from all around the world, a select number of these statements were turned into illustrations. These appear throughout the book and form the backbone of the virtual reality experience which is designed as an art gallery.
