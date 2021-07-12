Gen Z 360: Preparing for the Inevitable Change in Culture, Work and Commerce -- a new book and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality book launch

Ben-Shabat, who believes that if you want to know a generation, just ask "what's your biggest dream," has collected thousands of dream statements from teenagers and young adults throughout her research. With the help of artists from all around the world, a select number of these statements were turned into illustrations. These appear throughout the book and form the backbone of the virtual reality experience which is designed as an art gallery.

About Gen Z planet

Gen Z Planet is a research and advisory firm focused on the next generation of culture-creators, employees, and consumers.

Visit the virtual gallery at www.genzplanet.com

Purchase the Book @amazon: https://amzn.to/2VtFpdW





SOURCE Gen Z Planet LLC

Related Links

genzplanet.com

