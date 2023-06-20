Gen-Z Career Site Fetti Launches Hiring Hub To Facilitate Rapid Job Listings For Businesses Of All Sizes

Fetti offers free first-time job postings for companies, as well as premium features and content creation options.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetti, the social media-driven job search and career guidance platform for Gen Z, today announced the launch of its Fetti Hire hiring hub for companies of all sizes to quickly and easily list new job openings. A powerful tool for reaching exceptional Gen Z job candidates, Fetti makes it easy to submit open positions by streamlining the onboarding process, allowing companies to get started in just a few minutes, and for no upfront cost.

"Fetti is already connecting Gen Z candidates with high-quality job openings, and now we're making it as straightforward as possible for companies to add new listings and reach qualified job seekers," said Sam Chen, Fetti founder and CEO. "Companies large and small are struggling to reach Gen Z using outdated legacy job sites. We've solved that problem with Fetti by meeting Gen Z where they already spend their time across a variety of social media platforms, and we're excited to welcome new businesses and help them find the best prospects for their open roles."

Fetti's social media-driven approach to recruiting is coupled with a wealth of professional career advice and education that include informative videos, interview tips and guidance, resume tutorials, and more. With over half of job seekers already researching the companies they're interested in working for on social media, and nearly three-quarters of candidates preferring to find jobs on those same social platforms, Fetti provides companies with a turn-key solution to reaching highly motivated Gen Z job seekers.

Whether they're joining the workforce for the first time or looking to make a job switch or a career pivot, Gen Z candidates have demonstrated that they stick to their values. Companies that want to attract the top young talent have traditionally struggled to clearly communicate what they have to offer beyond a paycheck. Fetti's automated job matching system analyzes job listings and the language used by companies across the internet to connect job seekers with the companies that most closely match their wants and needs.

"We've seen even the largest companies stumble when it comes to communicating with the growing Gen Z workforce, and with this new working generation projected to make up a third of all employees by 2030, businesses that learn how to attract Gen Z talent quickly will be the ones that thrive," said Jenna Swigert, Advisor to Fetti. "We're lowering the barrier to entry for everyone from the smallest startups to the largest corporations to reach Gen Z workers who are qualified, motivated, and excited to jump start their careers."

Fetti is free for businesses to try. Additional premium job listing options are also available, including a monthly subscription for unlimited job postings, messages, and candidate filtering. Fetti also provides bespoke media creation for companies that wish to further promote their job listings across Fetti's wide social media reach.

Employers that are interested in reaching the top Gen Z candidates can contact Fetti to begin the job listing process. To learn more please visit tryfetti.com.

About Fetti

Fetti's mission is to create an equitable job market that empowers the next generation of talent through increased accessibility to education and high-quality job opportunities. Using a combination of dynamic career guidance from top recruiters and social media-driven outreach, Fetti connects the emerging workforce with careers that match their needs while preserving their values.

