Gen Z Drexel University Food Lab Students Return as Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotters

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) hosted 10 students from the Drexel Food Lab/Certificate in Food Entrepreneurship and Innovation programs during the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. With Gen Z consumers spending around 40% of their grocery budgets on specialty items,1 insights from college-aged food enthusiasts are a hot commodity as the industry looks to maintain its growth into the future.

Following three days of snacking, walking, and talking with vendors from 56 countries across the world, the Junior Trendspotters determined five standout trends, listed below, through a Gen Z lens.

Led by Drexel Food Lab Associate Director Chef Rachel Sherman along with Drexel University Professor Jonathan Deutsch and Chef Brooke Olasewere, this year's Junior Trendspotters team included:

Felicia Yan

Belinda Faakye

Zae'Onah Howell

Adam Gladstone

Victoria Sanchez-Galarza

Alessandra Mora

Alex Ly

Gabe Thayer

Jocelyn Leal

DeAndra Forde

"We were so honored to be invited to the Fancy Food Show this year. It is a great way for our students to see how broad the food industry is and understand the impact of the work we do at the lab," said Sherman. "I find it encouraging to see what products and trends jump out to them. Each student found at least one highlight that I missed. With such a big show it can be easy to overlook something, and students have a great eye for finding standouts amongst the excitement. We ran into multiple alums who were showcasing this year, inspiring the next generation of food professionals."

"The Fancy Food Show is something I always look forward to each year. Visiting the booths is always a great opportunity to connect with individuals in the field as well as to learn about new, upcoming products. I personally love working as a Junior Trendspotter because it allows me to look at the exhibits through a more critical lens and analyze what is a new trend versus what is something that continues to be popular from previous years," said Victoria Sanchez-Galarza, Senior, Culinary Arts and Sciences.

"It's really fascinating and informative to see the overlaps and divergences between top trends identified by SFA's Junior Trendspotters and those noted by Millennial and Gen X Trendspotters," said Leana Salama, SVP of Marketing and Communications at SFA. "Where inescapable trends like global flavors or honey appear in both lists, the Junior Trendspotter's callout of non-traditional flours speaks to something essential about the Gen Z experience of and interest in specialty foods. Thank you to the Junior Trendspotters team and advisors for providing these invaluable insights and product highlights to the SFA audience."

The Summer Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotters identified the following top trends:

A full Trendspotter Panel report from the Summer Fancy Food Show can be found online.

The next Fancy Food Shows are the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show , January 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show , June 29-July 1 at the Javits Center in New York City. Open only to food industry professionals, journalists and influencers, the Fancy Food Shows require registration and qualification. For additional information visit specialtyfood.com.

About Drexel Food Lab

Drexel Food Lab in Drexel's College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University in Philadelphia is a food product design and culinary innovation lab that applies culinary arts and science to improve the health of people, the planet and economies. We do this through research and programming that help us understand consumers, develop new food products, and introduce new products to market. In doing so, we not only develop new food products and menu items with entrepreneurs, industry, non-profit, and government partners, but also develop our flagship "product," graduates across disciplines who are poised to improve the food system. Students in the lab also enroll in the Certificate in Food Entrepreneurship (undergraduate) or Certificate in Food Innovation (postgraduate) to develop the skills they need to bring their own ideas to market.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food News , the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report , and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

