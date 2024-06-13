Gen Z Embraces Shades as First News App Oriented Around Multiple Perspectives

Shades, a news and culture app, is revolutionizing how Gen Z and Alpha consume and interact with news. Post this

Unlike traditional platforms that rely on headlines, clickbait, and fake news, Shades offers quick summaries from multiple perspectives. Whether it's politics, pop culture, sports, or TikTok trends, Shades curates diverse viewpoints from around the web to ensure a balanced and complete perspective.

Traditional news consumption rates are historically low among Gen Z, who often avoid paying for news and rely on unverified social media accounts. Additionally, algorithms frequently serve up biased content, contributing to a skewed understanding of current events. Shades addresses these issues by providing a free, no-paywall solution that ensures access to reliable and balanced news.

Launched in May 2024, the convenience and efficiency of Shades have led to its success. With a simple, streamlined user experience, the app has garnered hundreds of 5-star reviews, with one user calling it "the app they always wanted but never had!"

Shades' sleek and intuitive design resonates with Gen Z's digital-native mindset, modernizing the newsstand experience with a home feed divided into Top Stories, Breaking News, and For You. Partnering with Metalab, Silicon Valley's top product design firm, Shades offers an aesthetic and streamlined user experience. This design encourages users to engage deeply with stories, vote in interactive polls, share reactions, and contribute their takes, fostering a vibrant community of informed users.

Shades' disruption in the Gen Z news landscape is driven by its visionary co-founders: Julio Avalos , former GitHub COO; Sonali Maitra, a Stanford educator and video game lawyer; and Jeff Grimes , an ex-Google Group Product Manager who grew their Discover Feed to $1 billion in annual revenue.

Shades is now available for download on iOS devices. With its innovative features and commitment to transforming news consumption habits, Shades is poised to become a leading force in how Gen Z interacts with news and your next favorite news app.

For more information and to download the Shades App, visit www.shadesnews.com .

CONTACT- [email protected]

SOURCE Shades Media, Inc.