Gen Z Enters the Wedding Chat: Zola Releases 2026 First Look Report, Revealing the Biggest Wedding Trends Shaping the Year Ahead

Based on insights from 11,500+ couples, the report highlights Gen Z's rise as a primary driver of the wedding industry, plus how couples are spending and saving, getting inspired by social media, the aesthetic trends they're choosing, and even how they feel about modern wedding etiquette dilemmas.

Zola , the modern wedding planning platform and trusted authority in the wedding planning industry, today released its 2026 First Look Report , an annual deep dive into how engaged couples are planning weddings right now, and where they're headed next. Based on Zola's largest survey ever (11,500+ couples), this year's report offers the most comprehensive snapshot of currently engaged couples ever published . It also captures a historic generational shift: for the first time, Gen Z has reached the average age to get married in the U.S., and for the first time, Gen Zers make up the majority of survey respondents (51%), surpassing Millennials.

The report reveals the defining trends shaping modern weddings, and how they differ across generations. Budgets are holding steady at a record high—averaging $36,000—despite economic anxiety (for a deeper look at costs across key cities, Zola's 2026 Wedding Cost Index is now live). Gen Z is bringing a TikTok-first mindset and new pressure to create shareable wedding content. Wellness is becoming its own line item as couples invest heavily in feeling "wedding ready." AI is stepping in as a major support for logistical tasks.

Still, beloved traditions like wedding parties, bouquet tosses, and engagement photos aren't going anywhere. And the heart of every wedding remains centered on emotional connection, personalization, and the love of two people.

"Weddings in 2026 look incredibly modern, but feel deeply timeless," said Samantha Kobrin, Head of Brand at Zola. "Couples are embracing trends like documentary-style content, signature mocktails, and vintage décor, but remain crystal clear on what matters most: marrying the right person, presence over performance, and love rooted in kindness and support."

Key findings from Zola's 2026 First Look Report include:

Gen Z's big wedding moment: Gen Z has officially arrived at the altar. For the first time, Gen Z makes up the majority of engaged couples surveyed, bringing TikTok-first inspiration, a love for visual storytelling, and a remix of classic rituals. Gen Z is significantly more likely than Millennials to include bridal parties (92.2% vs. 78.8%), religious customs (53.9% vs. 37.5%), and the classic bouquet toss (40% vs. 28.9%), reflecting a revival of tradition with a modern flair.

Gen Z has officially arrived at the altar. For the first time, Gen Z makes up the majority of engaged couples surveyed, bringing TikTok-first inspiration, a love for visual storytelling, and a remix of classic rituals. Gen Z is significantly more likely than Millennials to include bridal parties (92.2% vs. 78.8%), religious customs (53.9% vs. 37.5%), and the classic bouquet toss (40% vs. 28.9%), reflecting a revival of tradition with a modern flair. The runway to the ring: Planning starts earlier than ever. Nearly 1 in 5 couples enter full planning mode before the official "yes," making the proposal a celebrated milestone rather than the starting line.

Planning starts earlier than ever. Nearly 1 in 5 couples enter full planning mode before the official "yes," making the proposal a celebrated milestone rather than the starting line. Costs remain high, but couples aren't scaling back: The average wedding cost is holding steady at $36,000. Even with economic jitters, couples are prioritizing the celebration they want, and 85% say their wedding will be worth every penny.

The average wedding cost is holding steady at $36,000. Even with economic jitters, couples are prioritizing the celebration they want, and 85% say their wedding will be worth every penny. Funding the dream feed: The desire for a wedding that feels both authentic and shareable is driving spending, with nearly half of couples changing their budget to bring that online inspiration to life. But the gap between inspiration and budget continues to widen: 60% of couples say managing their actual budget against online inspo is their #1 pain point, up 12% from last year.

The desire for a wedding that feels both authentic and shareable is driving spending, with nearly half of couples changing their budget to bring that online inspiration to life. But the gap between inspiration and budget continues to widen: 60% of couples say managing their actual budget against online inspo is their #1 pain point, up 12% from last year. The TikTok-first wedding: TikTok is reshaping how our couples curate their day. More than half now find inspiration on the platform, and many are requesting social-first content alongside traditional photos and videos.

TikTok is reshaping how our couples curate their day. More than half now find inspiration on the platform, and many are requesting social-first content alongside traditional photos and videos. What's new for 2026: Vintage décor is on the rise, along with "first looks" with friends and family, curated cocktail and mocktail menus, wild-feeling floral arrangements, personalized catering, alternative desserts, and Sage Green as the color of the year.

Vintage décor is on the rise, along with "first looks" with friends and family, curated cocktail and mocktail menus, wild-feeling floral arrangements, personalized catering, alternative desserts, and Sage Green as the color of the year. AI with boundaries: AI has seen nearly 150% growth in adoption over the last year as couples treat it like a logistical assistant to help answer questions, draft emails, and manage budgets and timelines. However, a "human-only" boundary remains around the emotional core of the day, such as vows and speeches.

AI has seen nearly 150% growth in adoption over the last year as couples treat it like a logistical assistant to help answer questions, draft emails, and manage budgets and timelines. However, a "human-only" boundary remains around the emotional core of the day, such as vows and speeches. Cash remains king: Modern registries are funding major life goals alongside traditional gifts, like kitchenware. While 87% of couples now include at least one cash fund, the focus is shifting beyond travel; many are now registering for home down payments (38.9%) or funds to pay for the wedding itself.

Modern registries are funding major life goals alongside traditional gifts, like kitchenware. While 87% of couples now include at least one cash fund, the focus is shifting beyond travel; many are now registering for home down payments (38.9%) or funds to pay for the wedding itself. Spending on self-care spikes: Couples are spending $1,100 on average on a blend of beauty, physical health, and mental wellbeing in preparation for the big day.

Couples are spending $1,100 on average on a blend of beauty, physical health, and mental wellbeing in preparation for the big day. Marriage remains rooted in shared values: In a social-first era, planning is strengthening relationships as couples prioritize partnership over spectacle. For more than 8 in 10 couples, marriage represents an opportunity to grow together and build a shared future, providing emotional and financial stability.

Zola's comprehensive 2026 First Look Report can be found here.

