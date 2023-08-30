Gen Z-Focused Startup Wins Walmart's Golden Ticket; Will Launch in September

PORTALND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart recently awarded GenZ-focused Clean Age, a woman-founded CPG company that makes personal care products for GenZ, including deodorant and toothpaste tabs, with the company's Golden Ticket–the highest award in their startup pitch competition.

As the winner, Clean Age will launch in more than 1800 stores in September. This launch will take Clean Age nationwide and will increase the total store list to 5,000 stores. Rachel Peters, the CEO and Founder of Clean Age says, "We are thrilled to have won Walmart's Open Call Golden Ticket. This is a major milestone for our brand, and we are excited to share our products with teens across the country. We believe that everyone deserves to have better-for-you products at an affordable price, and our retail partners make that possible."

Clean Age products are gender-inclusive, cruelty-free, vegan, and sold in responsibly sourced paper packaging – all things major retailers and future generations of shoppers' value.

At Clean Age, we recognized a gap in the market and set out to serve a forgotten consumer—the dynamic and forward-thinking Gen-Z demographic. Our brand ethos centers around sustainability, inclusivity, and authenticity. With each Clean Age product, we strive to inspire young consumers to make conscious decisions about their personal care choices without sacrificing efficacy or quality. By joining forces with Walmart, we are now in a position to spread this message to a wider audience and make a genuine impact on the way personal care is perceived and experienced.

Peters attributes the rapid growth to listening to both families and retailers, "We help parents and teens at a highly emotional time in the household. And, we help retailers provide a sustainable, clean product that stands out on the shelf."

"We've met so many amazing small business owners through Open Call over the years, and this year is no exception," said Scott Gutche, senior director, of U.S. Manufacturing for Walmart. More than 4,500 entrepreneurs applied, and over 13,000 products were registered to compete. This year, finalists representing all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, pitched their products for consideration through 30-minute one-on-one virtual and in-person meetings at Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Clean Age launched in 2022 in 128 retail doors. Since then, distribution has grown to include all 50 states and almost 5000 store locations. Products include natural deodorant, toothpaste tabs and toothbrushes. For stores nearest you, visit clean-age.com.

