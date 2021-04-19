Gen Z Girl Band Hello Sister Releases First Ever NFT with a Limited Edition Remix of Their Hit Song "Wave Of LOVE" on Rarible.com

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z girl band Hello Sister (www.hellosistermusic.com) announces that they have released their first ever NFT (non-fungible token) in the form of a Limited Edition remix of their hit song "Wave of LOVE" available now on Rarible.com (https://bit.ly/397lfdJ). The pop rock group from Orlando, Florida is made up of three sisters Grace, Gabriella and Scarlett Mason ages 12-15, making them the youngest music artists known to release an NFT. The NFT will be sold at auction with 25 first edition tokens starting at $50 USD each. They will be available with the cryptocurrency price of .03 ETH (Ethereum).

Multi-Talented Pop Rock n' Roll Band Hello Sister. L to R: Gabriella, Scarlett and Grace Mason (photo credit: Margot Mason) Hello Sister NFT Limited Edition Remix of Their Hit Song "Wave of LOVE."

"We are super excited to be a part of the NFT movement. As young music artists, we find it so cool that this new form of art exists. We are humbled to be a part of it at such a young age," said the sisters.

The collectible digital asset of their pop anthem, penned by their father, Pop and R&B songwriter Tim Mason over 20 years ago, has been given a fresh makeover by the teen group, but the catchy tune underscores a timeless message – "let's ride this wave of love…one smile can change everything." The multi-talented girls are all musicians and songwriters with a strong following on several social media platforms, and fans are widely sharing their #waveofLOVE hashtag.

A portion of the proceeds from the initial sale of the "Wave of LOVE" NFT will be donated to a local animal shelter. "We really wanted to provide something super special for our fans. And the idea of donating to a shelter was a great way for us to help animals," the group said.

Hello Sister is on the roster at Create Music Group (https://createmusicgroup.com), a Los Angeles-based independent music distribution and publishing company. Create oversees Hello Sister's digital royalty collection and distributes to more than 100 DSP's including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

Link to "Wave of LOVE" video: Hello Sister - Wave of LOVE (Official Music Video) - YouTube

Follow Hello Sister on social media -

Instagram: hellosistermusic

Facebook: hellosistermusic

Twitter: @hellosisterband

TikTok: @hellosistermusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXW8EiqEPBm3SR4v5JrJ8JA

Buy/Stream/Listen: cmg.ffm.to/waveoflove

Website: www.hellosistermusic.com

Hello Sister Contacts:

Media & PR: Carole Imperiale | [email protected] (908) 380-0015

Booking & Management: Bernard Porter | [email protected] | (615) 400-8321

SOURCE Hello Sister

Related Links

http://www.hellosistermusic.com

