Gen-Z Icon Loren Gray Launches New Jewelry Company, &always

As the founder and creative director of &always, Loren has spent the last year developing the brand, the product designs, and building the team. Loren has always maintained a close relationship with her community, and took it a step further by involving them in the brand development process, and featuring them prominently on the website. The &always website will include a "Hall of Mirrors," which highlights the unique ways her community expresses themselves.

"I love experimenting with jewelry, and I've learned it can completely transform an outfit and my mood. I feel most confident when I dress how I feel, and every outfit I wear starts with jewelry," said Loren Gray. "I started &always to celebrate the different ways my generation expresses themselves through jewelry and help them find their confidence."

The &always core collection uses a vintage vanity mirror shape, called the Starlet Mirror, as a key design element throughout the pieces. For Loren, like many other young adults, mirrors have been a source of insecurity. Instead of turning away from it, she's encouraging herself and others to channel the trailblazing self confidence of Old Hollywood icons, and transform the mirror into a symbol of self confidence.

In addition to the Starlet Mirror, &always will release new collections, called Editions. Each Edition will have a distinct vibe, allowing her community to express themselves and match their jewelry to how they're feeling that day. Loren's first Edition, named the Otherworld Edition, was inspired by Loren's community, who she endearingly refers to as "angels." The gold designs include celestial bodies and halos that are universally appealing to both longtime stans and her generation.

The collection will be available to shop exclusively on the &always website starting on Dec 3. For more information, visit andalways.co and follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram at @andalways .

About &always

&always is a fashion jewelry brand founded by Gen Z digital creator and singer, Loren Gray. Inspired by her close relationship with her community, Loren developed &always to empower young adults to express themselves and find their confidence through jewelry. With new collections regularly being released, &always gives consumers the ability to express themselves and match their jewelry to how they're feeling on any given day. Learn more at andalways.co and follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram at @andalways.

About Loren Gray

Loren Gray is a self-made phenomenon who at 18 amassed a social media following of 80M+ and has racked up over 100 million cumulative global streams of her music. She works hard to be a positive role model for her young fanbase and bring awareness to important issues and causes. She is the founder of jewelry brand &always, and star of Snapchat Original Series "Honestly Loren Gray."

SOURCE &always

Related Links

https://andalways.co

