Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER Embark On Groundbreaking K-Pop VR Concert Theater Tour Across the US with AmazeVR

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z Icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, are set to dazzle fans with their first-ever VR concert, 'HYPERFOCUS : TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT'. This unparalleled show will transport audiences to TXT's dimension, bringing them up close and personal to provide an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave fans breathless.

The concert features a phenomenal setlist, including "Sugar Rush Ride", the lead single of The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, and "Deja Vu", the lead single of minisode 3: TOMORROW, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER taking the audience on a thrilling journey through different worlds. Moments of connection and conversation with fans between performances make it an unforgettable experience. The poster and teaser clip introduces the members in a lush, fantastical setting, with the five members walking out of a huge beam of light to a preview of the "Deja Vu" performance.

The concert theater tour takes place in 5 cities starting in Los Angeles on August 8. Tickets go on sale July 17. More information is available at www.txt-vrconcert.com.

AmazeVR, the VR concert platform company, has established itself as a pioneer in the field securing the #1 rank in music apps and #8 rank in entertainment apps in Apple Vision Pro. "We are thrilled to work with TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a global artist, on this project," they said. "With our technology and visual storytelling expertise, we have created a dynamic VR concert that combines the group's explosive live performance with the immersive power of VR."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER said, "We have been thinking about how to get closer to our fans, and this VR concert is an opportunity for us to do so. We hope this experience will be a cherished memory for our fans, just like it was for us to make it."

What is a VR concert?

A VR Concert is an immersive experience where every fan has front-row seats. Participants will watch the performance in a theater with VR headsets and theater sound system with peers, creating a one-of-a-kind communal fan experience.

VR CONCERT THEATER TOUR DATES

Los Angeles, CA: August 8 - 21

Buena Park, CA: August 23 - September 1

Houston, TX: September 5 - September 22

Chicago, IL: September 26 - October 13

New York, NY: October 17 - November 10

About TXT:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—established themselves as Gen Z icons through a compelling catalog of music that represents the common experiences and emotions of today's youth. The quintet's 4th Mini Album minisode 2: Thursday's Child (May 2022 release) debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks, while 5th Mini Album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (January 2023 release) debuted at #1. In July 2022, TXT became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago and returned a year later in August 2023 to become the first K-pop group to headline the festival. Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated for prestigious awards, such as the American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards, and won Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs (PUSH Performance of the Year). The band recently released their highly-anticipated 6th Mini Album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1.

About AmazeVR:

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal-clear visuals and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with virtual environments using proprietary AI modules and Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline. AmazeVR creates VR concerts with fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans and distributed through movie theaters and headset devices including Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and other home XR headsets. For more information, visit amazevr.com.

