GEN Z POLITICAL SHIFT: LANDMARK POLL REVEALS SURPRISING POLITICAL ATTITUDES

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Gen Z reshapes everything from pop culture to presidential politics, the League of American Workers (LAW) — led by political strategist and commentator Steve Cortes — today released a landmark national poll offering rare insight into the attitudes and anxieties of America's youngest voters. Conducted by TIPP Insights, the survey draws from a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 registered U.S. voters aged 18–25. Cortes published a detailed analysis of the results on his platform.

Read the full analysis: https://www.cortesinvestigates.com/p/what-young-americans-want-americas

Key Findings & Poll Details

Generational Realignment: Voters under 35 have dramatically shifted rightward — in 2016, Democrats held a +37-point advantage with this demographic; by 2024, that lead had collapsed to just +13%.

69% of Gen Z support free speech absolutism, even for statements considered "hurtful or untrue." Among young men, 78% are in favor.

58% of young voters support disengaging from the war in Ukraine if diplomacy fails. Only 25% view Israel positively — especially low among independents (18%) and young Catholics (28%).

Just 24% of under-25 voters rate the current economy under Donald Trump as "good" or "excellent." Among young independents, only 6% gave him an "A" on inflation; 44% gave an "F."

43% of Gen Z respondents view socialism favorably — not necessarily out of ideology, but as a reflection of deep dissatisfaction with their economic prospects.

Pollster's Insight

"Young men are embracing conservative values rooted in free speech, cultural clarity, and an America First mindset. If the GOP can recognize and channel this shift, its future looks genuinely promising," said Raghavan Mayur, President of TechnoMetrica and Director of the TIPP Poll, who conducted the poll for the League of American Workers. "The result isn't a coherent ideology, but a gut-level revolt against institutions they believe have failed them. That's the real headline."

Cortes' Commentary

LAW founder Steve Cortes added:

"This is a landmark look into the mindset of Gen Z voters — not just where they stand, but why they're turning away from the status quo. They're disillusioned, financially squeezed, and skeptical of elite narratives from Wall Street to Washington. Any politician who overlooks this shift is flying blind into 2026."

A Cultural Flashpoint

This survey lands at a moment when Gen Z attitudes dominate headlines and shape national debates — from free speech and cultural identity to foreign policy and economic justice. Cortes's commentary and breakdown of the poll have already sparked viral discussion online.

Watch the video: https://x.com/cortessteve/status/1992635726555431090

As the 2026 midterms approach, the League of American Workers will continue tracking the political realignment among working-class Americans — including the next generation of voters demanding a new direction from both parties.

