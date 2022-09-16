Gen Z Prefers Plant-Based Skincare Products

Venezia 1920's Luxury Limited-Edition Beauty Products Contain Mostly High-Grade Botanical Extracts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-three percent of the Gen Z population buy natural skincare products.

"Gen Z is the next generation of consumers who already prefer to buy beauty products with plant-based ingredients," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. "We have a skincare product line that Gen Z consumers will want to buy."

"Consumers today, especially Gen Z, buy skincare products based on their ingredients," Zin said. "Plant-based products are quickly becoming a favorite with all consumers today."

Zin said there are beauty products that often contain potentially dangerous ingredients.

"These brands used parabens, petroleum jelly, mineral oil, * and even heavy metals, such as Nickel**," he added. "Venezia 1920's luxury limited-edition skincare products do not contain any of these ingredients."

"We use high-grade botanical extracts and avoid synthetic substances that have been reduced to a minimum and are limited to technical and production requirements. None of our products use animal-based ingredients," Zin said. "We are constantly researching safer plant-based ingredients to use."

Zin said Venezia 1920's formulas contain high concentrations of the active ingredients to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Venezia 1920 skincare products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream with Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

For example, Venezia 1920 Super Moisturizing Cream contains Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic acid to create a highly moisturizing cream

"This product should appeal to Gen Z consumers because it is designed for young skin," he added.

Other plant-based ingredients in Venezia 1920 products include Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate as well as Vitamins A and E.

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

"Consumers are moving away from ingredients that may damage their skin," Zin said. "Gen Z may have the highest percentage of consumers who prefer plant-based beauty products, but surveys show that many people, especially women, have already made the move."

To purchase Venezia 1920 plant-based luxury skincare products, visit OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

