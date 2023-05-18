Gen Z Surpasses Baby Boomers in Small Business Workforce Participation

News provided by

Paychex, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Paychex special report investigates Gen Z's growing impact on workforce in the U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Paychex, Inc., Generation Z (born 1997-2012) participation in the small business workforce has surpassed Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) and is the only segment in the labor market showing growth.

"The Rise of Generation Z: A Paychex Special Report" is designed to help business leaders understand the growing importance of this segment to the economy, which makes up nearly 20 percent of the workforce. Unlike Gen Z's steady growth in the labor market, representation from Baby Boomers, Gen X (born 1965-1980), and Millennials (born 1981-1996) continues to decline. The data for the report was derived from Paychex payroll data as of April 2023.

"Our data clearly supports the fact that the workforce composition is shifting as more Gen Z members seek full-time and long-term roles, more members of Gen X begin to retire, and Millennials enter their prime earning years," said Frank Fiorille, Paychex VP of risk, compliance, and data analytics. "Considering these facts, employers need to develop recruiting and retention strategies that keep Gen Z at the forefront, appealing to their values-based approach and celebrating the unique contributions this group brings to the table."

Other key insights from the Paychex report include:

  • Gen Z females are working more than their male counterparts. The Gen Z workforce is comprised of 53% females and 47% males. Gen Z females represent 20.5% of all female workers, while Gen Z males only represent 17.7% of all male workers. Furthermore, Gen Z females represent a larger share of their gender's workforce compared to males in every industry except Construction.
  • Gen Z workers are most common in leisure and hospitality. Making up 37.2% of the total small business workforce in Leisure and Hospitality, Gen Z is not only overrepresented relative to the national average but is the generation with the highest representation in the sector.
  • Wages for Gen Z are low, but they're rapidly growing. Hourly earnings growth for Gen Z (9.3%) is more than double the national average (4.5%), largely due to the generation's lower-than-average wages ($19.79 per hour).
  • Gen Z is making strides to close the gender pay gap. The pay gap between male ($20.82/hour) and female employees ($18.82/hour) in Gen Z is $2.00 compared to $6.74 across all generations. Notably, Leisure and Hospitality is the only industry in which female ($17.65/hour) Gen Z employees make more than their male ($17.57/hour) counterparts, by a slim margin of $0.08/hour.  

To read the full findings, download "The Rise of Generation Z: A Paychex Special Report."

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Chris Muller
Director of Corporate Communications
Office: (585) 748-5697
[email protected]
@Paychex

Colleen Bennis
Account Director
Cell: (631) 357-6392
[email protected]

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Also from this source

Paychex Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to Junior Achievement USA®

Paychex Names Elizabeth Roaldsen as Senior Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.