Gen Z Trusts Online Reviews Over Hotel Brand Names by More Than Four to One When Choosing Where to Stay, Rival Technologies Study Shows

Research finds amenities, guest experience and value outweigh traditional brand loyalty among Gen Z travelers

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online reviews have become a much stronger influence on Gen Z hotel bookings than brand names, according to new research from Rival Technologies. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Gen Z travelers say online reviews are the biggest influence on where they book, while just 14% cite a hotel's brand name.

For marketers in the travel and hospitality space, the findings suggest that reputation built through guest experiences now carries more weight with Gen Z than traditional brand recognition.

Rival Technologies - Gen Z Travel Data

Beyond reviews, Gen Z travelers also place a high value on practical amenities. Nearly half (48%) say features such as a pool, gym or breakfast influence where they stay. Free breakfast (56%) and free Wi-Fi (50%) rank alongside loyalty rewards (48%), while social media influences just 12% of booking decisions.

The study also highlights several trends shaping how the next generation of guests book travel:

Hotels lead but no longer dominate. Only 43% of Gen Z default to a hotel, while 27% say it depends on the trip and 21% choose Airbnb, leaving most of this generation open to alternatives on any given trip.

Only 43% of Gen Z default to a hotel, while 27% say it depends on the trip and 21% choose Airbnb, leaving most of this generation open to alternatives on any given trip. Loyalty appetite grows with age. Interest in rewards programs nearly doubles across the cohort, from 13% among 18-to-20-year-olds to 24% among 25-to-29-year-olds, along with rising interest in upgrades, flexible cancellation and early or late check-in.

Interest in rewards programs nearly doubles across the cohort, from 13% among 18-to-20-year-olds to 24% among 25-to-29-year-olds, along with rising interest in upgrades, flexible cancellation and early or late check-in. Reviews and breakfast are universal. Both hold steady as top factors across every age band, making them table stakes rather than differentiators.

Both hold steady as top factors across every age band, making them table stakes rather than differentiators. US and Canadian travelers diverge. Canadian Gen Z lean even harder on reviews (66% versus 57%) and are more likely to skip loyalty programs entirely (21% versus 13%), while US Gen Z place more weight on free WiFi (57% versus 43%) and digital check-in (25% versus 12%).

Canadian Gen Z lean even harder on reviews (66% versus 57%) and are more likely to skip loyalty programs entirely (21% versus 13%), while US Gen Z place more weight on free WiFi (57% versus 43%) and digital check-in (25% versus 12%). The trip itself is about meaning, not status. Beyond booking, 84% of Gen Z say the most meaningful trip is one that changes how they think, and 79% value experiences they do not photograph over getting great photos.

"Gen Z is one of the travel industry's most important growth audiences, but many assumptions about how they make decisions no longer hold," said Paula Catoira, chief marketing officer at Rival Group. "Reviews, recommendations and authentic experiences carry significant weight. Understanding why those choices are made requires ongoing conversations rather than occasional surveys."

The qualitative findings underscored how grounded and practical Gen Z has become about where they stay. One participant described the ideal trip as "a great place to stay in a prime location," while another pointed to "stress-free planning, making the most of my time, and staying in a nice hotel." The emphasis was on function, location and value, rarely on a brand name.

Rival helps hospitality and consumer brands understand changing customer expectations through insight communities, Voice of Market studies and continuous research programs. The company's Emerging Consumer Index tracks Gen Z attitudes across the U.S. and Canada through biweekly research, giving subscribers regularly refreshed data that can be explored through AI-assisted exploration tools, while helping keep synthetic audiences and large language models grounded in real human data.

This study surveyed 878 Gen Z participants aged 18 to 29 across the United States (443) and Canada (435) from Rival's proprietary panels in July 2026, and was conducted using Rival's conversational research platform. It captured both quantitative and qualitative feedback in a single 10-minute conversational survey.

To access the report: https://www.rivaltech.com/gen-z-travel

About Rival Technologies

Rival Technologies is a research technology company redefining how brands understand people. As a pioneer in conversational research, Rival's AI-driven, mobile-first platform transforms traditional surveys into engaging, chat-like experiences that reflect how people communicate today. By blending quant, qual and video in a single conversational flow, Rival helps global brands like Cash App, ŌURA, Carnival Corporation and Warner Bros. Discovery capture richer insights, increase response rates and move from data to confident decisions faster. Part of Rival Group, Rival Technologies was named to the Top 10 Most Innovative Technology Suppliers in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. Learn more at rivaltech.com.

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected], +1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Rival Technologies