GEN Z WILL BE TRAVELING FOR LONGER AND SPENDING MORE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CREATING MAJOR OPPORTUNITIES FOR OOH ADVERTISERS LOOKING TO REACH THESE HIGHLY COVETED CONSUMERS

Air Travel Expected to See a Healthy Boost This Holiday Season According to Latest OAAA-Harris Poll Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Gen Z consumers are planning to travel this holiday season as compared to other generations and are prioritizing new cities and experiences, according to "OOH Consumer Insights & Opportunities Q4 2023: Holiday Travel & Shopping," the latest research report conducted by The Harris Poll for the Out of Home Association of America ( OAAA ), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry.

The study also found that Gen Z consumers plan to spend more this year on holiday travel, gifts, decor, meals, and other holiday prep expenditures when compared to last year.

Other key findings include:

86% of consumers will be spending more or the same amount on holiday travel this year compared to last, up from 76% in 2022.

59% of Gen Z consumers are planning to travel for more days this holiday season, more than any other generations.

51% of Gen Z consumers are looking for new cities and experiences this holiday travel season vs. just 32% of the general population.

More than half (53%) of Gen Z consumers want to vacation at a resort compared to one out of four Boomers.

64% of Boomers want to have an extended stay with friends and family vs. just 46% of Gen Z consumers.

While holiday travel rates remain steady, with 60% of consumers planning to travel this holiday season, nearly half (44%) of travelers are planning longer trips, and a third (36%) are planning to travel longer distances. Personal vehicles will continue to serve as the main mode of transport (62%), while the skies will see a healthy surge in traffic (59% vs. 48% in 2022).

"This coming holiday season, the coveted Gen Z consumers are emerging as top spenders who will be traveling more, going further, and embracing new cities and new experiences. Whether it's in airports, cars, or at bus stops and train stations, it's a bright opportunity for brands to capture Gen Z attention and drive real-world action through OOH advertising," said Anna Bager, President & CEO, OAAA. "OAAA continues to analyze consumer insights, economic trends, and cultural moments to track where brands and consumers are headed next."

On the holiday shopping front, nearly four in 10 (37%) shoppers plan to spend more on gifts this year, with Gen Z (57%) leading the pack. Overall, 68% of holiday shoppers plan to spend over $500 on holiday gifts this year vs. 57% in 2022. Clothing is what most consumers will be spending big on (60%), followed by technology products (41%) and toys (37%).

Holiday shoppers will flood stores in late fall with November marking the height of their planned purchases (38% will make the majority of their gift purchases in November).

"OOH Consumer Insights Q4 2023: Holiday Travel & Shopping Intent" was sponsored by The Foundation for Out of Home Advertising Research and Education (FOARE), a 501 (c) (3) not for profit, charitable organization.

To review all the findings, visit https://bit.ly/3PwOdtb .

Methodology

The Harris Poll conducted the online survey from July 31-August 8, 2023, with a representative sample of 1,016 U.S. Adults 18+. Data is weighted to reflect the U.S. general public across age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, income, household size, and employment.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. For more information, please visit www.theharrispoll.com .

