Gen Z's Latest Obsession: Designing their Own Fashion with Genies Studio, The Hot New Digital Fashion App

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genies , the company that empowers creators to build their own avatar ecosystems, has become the new hub for digital designers. Last month, the company launched the Genies Studio app and was met with high download demand from Gen Z followers and artists looking to unlock their creative potential and use the Genies' marketplace, The Warehouse , to monetize their creations.

The fashion design app features a creative suite of Cut N' Mix tools, allowing users to edit the structure of any item - from cutting the sleeves, collars, torsos, pant legs, and more. Collectively, Gen Z has already proven they own the digital space. And now, with Genies Studio, they have tools at their fingertips to become the next wave of fashion designers.

Creator economy is a booming industry, and Gen Z fashion designers working through Genies are reportedly making thousands. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with content from designers showcasing their avatar wearables and collections. With tools that enable users to design their dream closets, the possibilities are endless.

All approved sellers on The Warehouse retain full ownership and commercialization rights of their creations and can utilize them in any way they choose – ranging from creating a show or movie or starting a new brand – unlocking entirely novel forms of creativity, expression and monetization.

Through November and December, Genies is hosting a series of DIY Pop-Ups in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. The only way to be approved to design and sell digital fashion on the Genies' marketplace is attending one of these Pop-Ups. Want to attend a DIY Pop-Up? Message @genies on Instagram to see if one is coming to your city.

ABOUT GENIES, INC.

Genies is culture's leading avatar technology company empowering humans to create their own avatar ecosystems. Genies provides tools that allow users to create their own avatars, avatar wearable fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar interactive experiences in web3. The company has 99% celebrity avatar market share through its partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider" with thousands of Genie creators. Bringing the power of NFTs and crypto to culture, Genies' avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace "The Warehouse" built with Dapper Labs, allows talent, IP, and creators to design and sell their avatar ecosystem creations (i.e. avatar fashion lines) to the masses.

