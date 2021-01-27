Gen2 Announces Successful Launch of its Iris Media Platform with Strong Initial Sign-up Demand

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders that its launch of the Iris Media Platform is seeing strong initial demand for sign-ups with targeted content providers.

The cutting-edge Iris Media Platform - described in more detail in a whitepaper located at www.brkgen2.com - has begun marketing to content providers across collegiate and professional sports along with social media and traditional celebrities worldwide. A key selling point of this platform, which is similar in intended scope and function to a streaming YouTube / YouTube Premium service, will be the breadth and depth of take-up by parties willing to offer compelling content via Gen2's proprietary Iris cameras. We are pleased to announce that within a short period of marketing the platform, the company has entered into discussions with a number of entities both collegiate and professional and has signed up initial participation in the program.

Matthew Moretti, Associate A.D. for Communications at Jacksonville University, stated, "We are pleased to become part of this cutting-edge media initiative. Gen2 Technologies' Iris Platform can help us better reach an audience that is looking to access new and compelling digital sports content."

Furthermore, management has put forth the Iris Media Platform for discussion with a global leader in advertising and marketing and looks forward to exploring opportunities as progress is made over the course of 1H 2021 in preparing for a 2H 2021 infrastructure and commercial rollout. We believe that we have a proposition with significant appeal to content providers, consumers, and advertisers - powered by our proprietary IP. More updates will be forthcoming as we move further into execution mode and look to ramp into our full hardware and service deployment.

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: [email protected]

BRK Inc./ Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK/Gen2 is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns. In addition to the above, Gen2 technology is being developed for applications in security, law enforcement and other industrial verticals.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

[email protected]

brkgen2.com

(702) 572-5080

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.