Gen2 Technologies and Snipitz Sign MoU

HENDERSON, Nev., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: MNIZ) is pleased to announce that following an extended period of negotiations it has signed a MoU with Snipitz - an advanced social media platform employing a robust user interface (UI) designed to offer unique viewing capabilities especially on mobile handsets.

The MoU covers the following areas and will be subject to further due diligence and specific time requirements:

* To execute a white-label agreement allowing Gen2 Technologies to utilize Snipitz's UI as a front-end to the Iris Media Network.

* To execute a potential licensing agreement for Snipitz to use Gen2's IP, in particular, radial and camera technology.

* To look at future opportunities which may include investment and a right of first offer for purchase.

Mr. Denny Darmo, CEO of Snipitz stated: "I am looking forward to working with Gen2 - a company whose main focus and technology complements ours. I, along with the Snipitz team, will continue to focus on our solutions that provide a very unique and interactive user experience. Ultimately, we are aiming to be one of social media's leading platforms, which are also in line with the goals of Gen2 Technologies."

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, CEO of Gen2 Technologies added: "We have been impressed with the UI and even more importantly the focus on user experience delivered by the Snipitz team. We eagerly look to layer a robust UI onto our Iris Media Network - saving time and money in our go-to-market strategy without sacrificing quality. This MoU also represents a step forward in our efforts to commercialize our IP - especially in non-camera technology where we believe we can license to partners and offer improvements in lag and other key performance metrics."

