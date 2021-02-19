Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Announces Agreement to Expand Reach in the UK and Globally

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce that it will collaborate with Mr. Phil Woolas, who formerly served as Minister of State for the Treasury in the UK and currently works in, amongst other areas, sports and government initiatives.

Mr. Woolas will help, in the first instance, to facilitate Gen2 Technologies' conversations with a number of leading English Premier League ("EPL") clubs as we seek to drive forward our cutting-edge Iris Media Network. The EPL is one of the most viewed and iconic sporting leagues, with marquee names such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool attracting audiences globally.

According to Mr. Woolas, "Making sport - and in particular, football - more accessible and more entertaining to the general public is a compelling proposition. I believe that the Iris Media Network, with its miniature body-worn Iris cameras, can benefit both EPL clubs and players, along with the legions of EPL supporters around the world. I am excited to see how this novel application of technology in sport will develop."

To view the whitepaper discussing the digital token supporting our Iris Media Network launch, please visit www.brkgen2.com

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: [email protected]

BRK Inc./ Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

