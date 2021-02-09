Gen2 Technologies Updates Shareholders on Iris Media Network

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) wishes to update its shareholders on material progress related to its cutting-edge Iris Media Network.

* Content Creators - The company has entered into relationships and discussions aimed at signing and bringing onboard a number of marquee names across various collegiate and professional sports, globally. Some highlights: Phoenix branch of the NBRPA and Mr. Lafayette "Fat" Lever; various professional athletes and sporting clubs in the UK, including a globally recognized and followed soccer team; extreme sports athletes of renown to our high-value targeted millennials; and one of America's most well-known collegiate football programs.

We expect to announce major marquee names over the remaining weeks of this quarter in our targeted sports verticals, and thank our loyal shareholders for their patience over the last year of marked change and positive inflection in our operations.

* Webpage, Iris Network Sign-up, Iris Token Design: Supporting our traction in signing up content creators to the Iris Media Network, we aim to totally revamp our webpage and will support online sign-ups and registration for the Iris solution. Furthermore, the company is in communication with parties and is looking to select the optimal mobile user interface to layer upon our core Iris Network infrastructure. Finally, we have identified and will be engaging with a well-known digital token designer to finish our Iris Token quickly and optimally for distribution into the marketplace. We will be employing an advanced Ethereum build, with a finite token allocation but with a coded network-based democratic vote option / capability that should be very well received by the digital token audience and will allow for additional distribution beyond the stated finite cap, if so voted by holders of our utility Iris Token.

For details on our Iris Token and Iris Network, please visit www.brkgen2.com and view our Iris Token whitepaper.

