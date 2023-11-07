GENAI DELIVERS AI COMPUTE EQUIPMENT TO CUSTOMER

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO) (OTCQB: AICOF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's previous announcement in its July 13, 2023 press release, its wholly owned subsidiary, MAI Cloud Solutions Inc. ("MAI Cloud"), had entered into a purchase agreement dated July 12, 2023 (the "Supply Agreement") with an arm's length third-party customer headquartered in Silicon Valley (the "Customer"), pursuant to which, among other things, MAI Cloud agreed to provide the Customer with access to approximately 350,000 hours per year of artificial intelligence ("AI") compute services (the "Services") using H100 graphics processing units (the "Equipment") for a period of up to seven years subject to the terms and conditions of the Supply Agreement.

The Equipment has now been installed at the hosting facility and was tested and validated by the Customer. All of the Equipment went online and became fully operational with full functionality available to the Customer at midnight on November 6, 2023. MAI Cloud has issued to the Customer an invoice in the amount of approximately $143,000, inclusive of a deposit of 10% of the first year's services in the amount of approximately $88,500 and an advance for services to be delivered in the month of November 2023 in the amount of approximately $54,500.

"The delivery of the Equipment is a pivotal step towards building a large-scale compute services business, and the Company intends to significantly increase its AI compute services to a greater number of users with more equipment coming online soon," said Ryan Selby, the Company's CEO. "We look forward to working with the AI community to bring to them a source of robust AI compute infrastructure, while delivering value to our shareholders as we grow."

ABOUT GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP.

GenAI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company focused on developing a vertically integrated AI solutions business through its proprietary MAI Cloud™ platform, with the development and commercialization of AI-powered tools and solutions for businesses and consumers across multiple industries. At GenAI, our mission is to harness the power of AI to create transformative products and services that benefit business and consumers across various sectors. Our team of talented AI professionals and engineers are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art AI-based solutions that have broad applicability and can be seamlessly integrated into diverse workflows. By leveraging our MAI Cloud™ platform and our expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, we build versatile high-performance tools that redefine efficiency, productivity, and user experience.

For more information on GenAI, please visit www.genai-solutions.com .

