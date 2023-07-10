GENAI SUBSIDIARY APPROVED TO JOIN NVIDIA'S INCEPTION PROGRAM AND MAKES PURCHASE OF HYPERPLANE AI COMPUTE HARDWARE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO) (OTC: AICOF) is pleased to announce that Pulse AI Compute Solutions Inc. ("Pulse AI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of GenAI, has been approved to join the NVIDIA Inception Program ("NVIDIA Inception") and has issued a Purchase Order ("PO") for the purchase of approximately US$1.8 million of hardware capable of delivering over 350,000 hours of artificial intelligence ("AI") compute time per year.

AI compute refers to the fundamental computational resources required for artificial intelligence systems to perform tasks, such as processing data, training machine learning models, and making predictions, all of which are key elements of GenAI and Pulse AI's core business. NVIDIA Inception is an innovative program designed to support companies with advancements in AI and data sciences. NVIDIA Inception offers a limited number of carefully selected members exclusive and discounted access to NVIDIA's technologies, which in many cases are not available to non-members, and access to a wealth of industry expertise and collaborative programs, and provides opportunities for co-marketing support to enhance brand visibility in the market. NVIDIA Inception plays an important role in shaping the future of AI and data-driven companies, from providing the latest technical tools and resources to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

In conjunction with joining NVIDIA Inception, Pulse AI has issued a PO to acquire class-leading NVIDIA AI compute hardware from Lambda, Inc. for expected delivery in August 2023. Pulse AI will utilize the discounts provided through its membership in NVIDIA Inception and will acquire several Hyperplane 8 H100 servers, which are capable of aggregately delivering over 350,000 hours of AI compute time per year. Each Lambda Hyperplane 8 H100 server comes with new NVIDIA H100 GPUs, delivering performance, scalability and security for every workload. NVIDIA H100 GPUs feature fourth-generation Tensor Cores and Transformer Engines with FP8 precision, further extending NVIDIA's AI leadership with faster training and inference speedup on large language models. Hyperplane 8 H100 servers enable an order-of-magnitude leap for large-scale AI and high-performance computing, accelerating everything from large-scale workloads to right-sized multi-instance GPU partitions. The addition of the additional hardware will significantly advance Pulse AI's capability and allow it to expand current offerings while providing opportunities for further growth in the market.

Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled to be joining the NVIDIA Inception Program and concurrently initiating the acquisition of NVIDIA AI compute hardware. This strategic investment, which can deliver over 350,000 hours per annum of AI compute, signifies a quantum leap for GenAI in terms of performance, scalability, and security for the MAI Cloud™ platform. Leveraging the NVIDIA hardware allows us to markedly enhance our AI and high-performance computing capabilities, thus accelerating a wide array of workloads on our MAI Cloud™ platform and providing the potential to generate revenues from selling up to 350,000 hours per year of AI compute time to third-party customers."

On Behalf of the Board,‎

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Generative AI Solutions Corp.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632‎

Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632

[email protected]

www.genai-solutions.com

ABOUT GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP.

GenAI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company focused on developing a vertically integrated AI solutions business through its proprietary MAI Cloud™ platform, with the development and commercialization of AI-powered tools and solutions for businesses and consumers across multiple industries. At GenAI, our mission is to harness the power of AI to create transformative products and services that benefit business and consumers across various sectors. Our team of talented AI professionals and engineers are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art AI-based solutions that have broad applicability and can be seamlessly integrated into diverse workflows. By leveraging our MAI Cloud™ platform and our expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, we build versatile high-performance tools that redefine efficiency, productivity, and user experience.

For more information on GenAI, please visit www.genai-solutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not passed upon the merits of the Transaction, and has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP.