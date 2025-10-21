GenAIPI Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with BYU Athletics to Bring AI Education to Student-Athletes

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The General AI Proficiency Institute (GenAIPI) has announced a landmark partnership establishing GenAIPI as the official AI partner of BYU Athletics' Built4Life program. This collaboration marks the first of its kind in collegiate athletics—integrating practical artificial intelligence education into a holistic student-athlete development program.

Built4Life, a signature initiative within BYU Athletics, focuses on preparing student-athletes for success beyond sports—emphasizing academics, career readiness, financial literacy, and personal development. Through this new partnership, GenAIPI will deliver ongoing AI training, courses, and 24/7 access to digital learning materials for all student-athletes and athletic staff.

"Our mission at GenAIPI has always been to make AI proficiency a standard skill for the modern workforce," said Jon Cheney, Founder and CEO of GenAIPI. "BYU Athletics is setting a precedent here—empowering student-athletes not just to compete on the field, but to lead in the evolving, AI-driven economy. We're honored to help make that vision real."

The partnership aims to ensure BYU's student-athletes are among the most future-ready in the nation—bridging the gap between sports excellence and professional preparedness in an increasingly AI-integrated world.

Supporting this initiative is Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, a global leader in AI-powered software creation tools. Replit provides student-athletes with easier access to its cutting-edge AI and productivity tools as part of the partnership.

"The future of work belongs to entrepreneurial builders—people who know how to use AI to build, learn, and adapt," said Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit. "BYU and GenAIPI are pioneering a model that equips student-athletes with those skills early on, helping them lead not only in sports but in the future economy."

"Built4Life is about turning potential into purpose," said Jasen Ah You, BYU's Associate Athletic Director – Built4Life & Football Academics. "Our goal is to help student-athletes thrive beyond their sport—academically, professionally, personally, and spiritually. Partnering with GenAIPI gives them hands-on experience with AI tools that will set them apart in every field they pursue."

Together, BYU Athletics, GenAIPI, and Replit are redefining what it means to prepare student-athletes for life beyond the game—pairing faith, education, and technology in a model designed for the future.

About GenAIPI

The General AI Proficiency Institute (GenAIPI) is a global organization committed to helping companies and individuals master the use of artificial intelligence in everyday work. Through its industry-recognized certifications, corporate training programs, and fractional Chief AI Officer services, GenAIPI sets the global standard for AI proficiency. Learn more at genaipi.org .

About Built4Life

Built4Life is BYU Athletics' comprehensive development program helping student-athletes thrive beyond their sport—academically, professionally, personally, and spiritually. Grounded in four pillars—Academic Excellence, Career Development, Personal Development & Life Skills, and Experiential Opportunities & Recognition—the program provides mentorships, internships, workshops, and real-world experiences that prepare more than 600 student-athletes to succeed in life after BYU.

