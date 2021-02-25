Genalyte and Sonora Quest Laboratories Partner to Provide Predictive Analytics for Cigna's Medicare Advantage Plan

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genalyte, a health care diagnostics and analytics company, and Sonora Quest Laboratories, the market share leader in diagnostic laboratory testing in Arizona, today announced a strategic partnership with Cigna Medicare Arizona to leverage science-based analytics to reduce costs while improving clinical outcomes for customers of Cigna Arizona's Medicare Advantage plans.

Genalyte's unique analytics approach applies both a causal and associative model of data and clinical research to stratify a population by health condition risk and clinical interventional opportunities. Cigna's investment in advanced analytics will further empower its clinicians and care teams to engage patients in meaningful discussions about their health, chronic disease management and risks, and personalized pathways to help mitigate risk.

Genalyte's Predictive Analytics prospectively pinpoint patients who should be targeted with diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in the plan year.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Sonora Quest to enable Cigna Medicare Arizona to identify customers who will likely require clinical oversight to improve care and reduce costs," said Hossein Fakhrai-Rad, the president of BaseHealth Analytics at Genalyte.

"Genalyte's Health Engine paired with Sonora Quest's diagnostic services can help health care providers identify who is likely to become sick, why they will become sick, and the clinical intervention to mitigate disease progression," said Dave Dexter, president and CEO of Sonora Quest Laboratories. "Our priority continues to be helping patients and their providers monitor, diagnose, and improve their health. We're excited about this latest endeavor to expand our efforts."

"This is another great example of how collaboration can help to advance and unlock the power of data in health care," added Dan Hoemke, president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona. "Advanced analytics allow clinicians, hospitals and customers to make timely and informed decisions regarding care and can be critical to better health outcomes. That is the result that we are driving toward with this collaboration."

About Genalyte:

Genalyte is a health care diagnostics and analytics company that improves patient outcomes and lowers cost by offering real-time laboratory results for physicians and patients. Genalyte delivers rapid, actionable results to doctors through decentralized laboratory testing. For more information, please visit www.genalyte.com .

About Sonora Quest Lab:

Sonora Quest Laboratories is a leader in the diagnostic information business, offering a variety of data–driven solutions to support our healthcare partners, including a suite of Population Health solutions from enhanced data delivery and analytics through the Actionable Insights Management (AIM™) platform. Sonora Quest Laboratories, a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is part of the nation's largest integrated laboratory system with approximately 3,500 employees serving more than 28,000 patients every day throughout Arizona. Sonora Quest Laboratories is the market share leader in clinical laboratory testing in Arizona, performing more than 85 million diagnostic tests per year. Sonora Quest Laboratories offers a local comprehensive test menu which encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women's health and pathology testing services. My Lab ReQuest provides consumers direct access to a diverse range of affordable screening tests that can be ordered online at SonoraQuest.com or in any of Sonora Quest's 75 patient service centers across Arizona. Ninety-five percent of all testing is performed at the primary testing facilities located in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott and Yuma. Sonora Quest Laboratories is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which is the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, helping laboratories to maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis. This accreditation ensures the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients as CAP inspectors examine laboratory staff.

