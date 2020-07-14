Genalyte Expands Testing Capabilities to Houston With COVID-19 Antibody Testing

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genalyte , the company empowering physicians and patients with real-time diagnostics and healthcare analytics, today announced its SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel, is now available in Houston. Genalyte's antibody testing site will be located at Houston's Toyota Center (1510 Polk St.), with appointments available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Houston, we feel it's imperative to help meet the demand and crucial need for high-quality, extensive antibody testing in the community," said Genalyte CEO Cary Gunn. "Determining a person or a population's level of exposure is not only essential to facilitate research to continue to develop a better understanding of the virus, but also to arm Houstonians with the understanding of current or past exposure to COVID-19. "

Genalyte's SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel is designed to test for SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies. The serology test is able to detect the type of antibodies present in a person's blood. Based on the type of antibodies present, the test may indicate the presence of an active or past infection.

Genalyte maintains a College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified laboratory, which ensures test results meet and exceed industry standards for clinical laboratory testing. The Genalyte SARS-CoV-2 serology panel goes through rigorous validation efforts to ensure clinical effectiveness and is processed on the company's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cleared Maverick™ Diagnostic System. The Genalyte serology test also has a very low false-positive rate—with accuracy exceeding 99 percent.

Genalyte's antibody testing service is meant for people who are no longer experiencing any symptoms and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days. Once a blood sample is drawn, it will be sent to the lab for processing, and results will be available to participants within 24-48 hours. People with active symptoms should contact their doctor to discuss diagnostic testing options.

Those interested in being tested for antibodies to the virus can register and book appointments at www.genalytecovid19.com.

About Genalyte: Genalyte is a healthcare analytics and diagnostics company that improves patient outcomes and lowers cost with real-time results for physicians and patients. Genalyte delivers rapid, actionable results to doctors through decentralized laboratory testing, backed by remote telehealth oversight and monitoring. For more information, please visit www.genalyte.com .

