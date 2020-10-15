"Genalyte Obtains FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test" Tweet this

"Our SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel and Maverick instrument provide a much-needed, rapid testing solution that can help people understand if they have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," said Cary Gunn, founder and Chief Technology Officer at Genalyte. "It enables healthcare professionals to confidently provide accurate, serological results in clinical and public health settings—which then enables them to better estimate how many people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and helps guide a better understanding of the virus."

"An effective COVID-19 vaccination program will benefit from accurate, reliable serology testing. We are pleased to receive the Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and look forward to being part of the solution in combating COVID-19," said Ashraf Hanna, CEO at Genalyte.

Genalyte's SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel tests for IgM and IgG antibodies against 13 unique viral antigens. IgG antibodies, in particular, remain long after a person has recovered and are believed to be a marker of sustained immunity, although the duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 needs continued study. Utilizing a machine learning approach, the panel is able to virtually eliminate false positives, achieving 98 percent specificity and 96 percent sensitivity.

For more information about Genalyte's SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel, please visit www.genalyte.com.

About Genalyte: Genalyte is a healthcare analytics and diagnostics company that improves patient outcomes and lowers cost with real-time results for physicians and patients. Genalyte delivers rapid, actionable results to doctors through decentralized laboratory testing, backed by remote telehealth oversight and monitoring. For more information, please visit www.genalyte.com .

SOURCE Genalyte

Related Links

http://www.genalyte.com

