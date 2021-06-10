GenapSys™ Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenapSys, Inc. (GenapSys), a company developing a highly accurate and scalable electronic sequencing platform, today announced the appointment of Fredrik Eliasson, Diana McKenzie, and Loretta Cecil to its Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome our new Board members during this exciting phase of transformation and growth for GenapSys," said Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GenapSys. "Over the past year, we have positioned the Company for execution and success with a proven leadership team that supports our product development plans. We are confident the collective qualifications and unique insights from Fredrik, Diana, and Loretta will be invaluable assets to advance our mission to provide an affordable, scalable genomic sequencing ecosystem for researchers and clinicians."

"I am excited to join GenapSys as the Company's goals align with my passion to transform healthcare through technology that provides accessible genomic sequencing," commented Diana McKenzie. "Next-generation sequencing holds tremendous promise and GenapSys is pioneering a unique approach with an aspiration to unlock its full potential. I look forward to working with this team of talented and accomplished industry veterans and leveraging my experience to help the Company advance their next-generation sequencing platform vision."

Diana McKenzie brings over thirty years of leadership experience gained from growing and scaling global businesses in the Life Sciences and Software Industry. Ms. McKenzie is the former chief information officer for Workday, Inc. Previously, she was the chief information officer at Amgen Inc. Prior to joining Amgen, Ms. McKenzie served for 17 years at Eli Lilly and Company in a variety of IT leadership and cross-functional roles. She also serves on the boards of MetLife, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Change Healthcare, Paradox, and is a special advisor to Brighton Park Capital. Ms. McKenzie has been an active leader in various trade, technology and government organizations and has been recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the nation's Most Powerful Women in Technology. She is on the Forever Influential Women's list at the San Francisco Business Times. Ms. McKenzie has a B.S. in Computer Information Systems and Computer Technology from Purdue University.

Fredrik Eliasson brings over 25 years of executive and senior leadership experience. Mr. Eliasson is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company that offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. Previously, Mr. Eliasson was at CSX Corporation where he held various leadership roles, including executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, chief financial officer, director of investor relations, and vice president of emerging markets. Mr. Eliasson received an M.B.A. and a B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Loretta Cecil brings 36 years of legal and compliance leadership to GenapSys, with a wide range of proven expertise in corporate governance. Previously, Ms. Cecil was senior vice president, governance relations at McKesson Corporation where she supported McKesson's board on shareholder outreach, and also was general counsel for McKesson Technology Solutions. Prior to joining McKesson, Ms. Cecil was general counsel and chief compliance officer for NCR Corporation's retail division. Prior to that, she was a member of Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP., and also held several senior positions within AT&T. Currently, Ms. Cecil is the executive vice president and general counsel for Change Healthcare. Ms. Cecil received her J.D. with honors from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Political Science and Communication Studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

About GenapSys, Inc.

GenapSys is a company focused on the advancement of universal access to genomic information by delivering an affordable, scalable, and accurate genomic sequencing ecosystem that empowers both academic and clinical research applications. Its system leverages a proprietary electrical microfluidic sequencing chip with a scalable number of detectors, allowing for a wide range of applications. GenapSys is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

GenapSys products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

