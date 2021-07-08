GenapSys Expands Executive and Leadership Teams with Key New Hires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenapSys, Inc. (GenapSys), a company developing a highly accurate and scalable electronic sequencing platform, today announced the addition of Dana Moss to the Company's executive team, and further expanded the Company's leadership team with the addition of Aric Ledford, and Richard Lyon.

"We are excited the development of our GenapSys chip-based sequencer is supported by a proven and growing executive and leadership team," said Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GenapSys. "The additions of Dana, Aric, and Richard bring deep legal and operations expertise, which will help as we continue to advance product development. Their combined experiences complement our team's existing skills and will help ensure we succeed in delivering customer-centric solutions for next-generation sequencing in academic and clinical research."

Dana Moss joins as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Aric Ledford joins as Vice President of IP and Regulatory and Assistant General Counsel, and Richard Lyon joins as Vice President of Operations and Product Realization.

"The potential that GenapSys possesses is a testament to its remarkable technology, vision, and product excellence," said Dana Moss. "I'm excited to join this dynamic team and drive our legal strategy, with the goal of achieving leadership in the sequencing world. GenapSys' vision of scalable sequencing technology is industry-defining, and I'm humbled to have the opportunity to be part of building on the Company's success."

Dana has over 10 years of experience providing strategic business and legal advice to life sciences and technology companies and 10 years of government investigations and law enforcement experience. Most recently Dana was a partner at Cooley LLP where she advised CEOs, C-suites, and Boards on business strategy, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, litigation strategy, dispute resolution, and legal budgets. Before Cooley, she was a program manager at Mantech International Corporation for the research and technology protection program at the Headquarters for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Prior to that, she was a Special Agent and Operations Officer in the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations where she conducted criminal and counterintelligence investigations in the U.S. and internationally with a focus on protecting critical research and technology and combating cyber threats. Dana holds a JD from the University of Maryland, an MA from the University of Texas, Austin, and a BS from the United States Air Force Academy.

Aric has over 18 years combined in-house and law firm experience providing counsel to a diverse set of life science clients on the development and execution of IP protection strategies. He has significant experience and expertise in developing product commercialization strategies, performing freedom to operate and patentability analyses, analyzing competitive intelligence, and coordinating patent litigation strategies. Additionally, he has experience performing diligence related to IP monetization and corporate financing as well as supporting commercial transactions. Prior to joining GenapSys, he was the Senior Director, Head of IP at Fluidigm Corporation. Aric holds a JD from Santa Clara University, an MS in Molecular Biology from East Carolina University, and a BS in Biology from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Richard has 38 years of hands-on experience in semiconductor circuit design, manufacturing, operations, process equipment development and scientific reagent manufacturing. Most recently he managed the engineering and manufacturing of Illumina instruments at a contract manufacturer. He has been a principal contributor at the semiconductor companies Fairchild Semiconductor, American Microsystems, Xicor, Applied Materials and Infineon. He was responsible for the global introduction and fan-out of Applied Materials' 300 mm product portfolio. Richard also led manufacturing, operations, and technical program management as part of the startup team at Ion Torrent. Richard holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University.

About GenapSys, Inc.

GenapSys is a company focused on the advancement of universal access to genomic information by delivering an affordable, scalable, and accurate genomic sequencing ecosystem that empowers both academic and clinical research applications. Its system leverages a proprietary electrical microfluidic sequencing chip with a scalable number of detectors, allowing for a wide range of applications. GenapSys is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

GenapSys products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

