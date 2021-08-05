GenapSys Welcomes Ryan Walters, Ph.D. as Chief Product Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenapSys, Inc. (GenapSys), a company developing a highly accurate and scalable electronic sequencing platform, today announced the appointment of Ryan Walters, Ph.D. as Chief Product Officer. Ryan will oversee product development of the company's next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform, which aims to increase access to genomic data with an affordable solution.

"Ryan's proven track record of creating and delivering innovative and impactful healthcare products is an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team," said Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GenapSys. "His experience with developing RUO and IVD solutions will be a critical resource as we advance our modular NGS platform to support various applications. Additionally, Ryan's demonstrated success collaborating with researchers to develop a customer-focused, end-to-end platform for laboratory developed tests, directly aligns with our key product initiatives that will fuel our next chapter of growth."

Ryan has over 8 years of experience in creating and delivering highly innovative NGS assays for both research and diagnostic applications. Prior to GenapSys, Ryan served in a series of roles of increasing responsibility at ArcherDX, Inc., culminating as Executive Vice President of Research and Development. During his tenure at ArcherDX, Ryan built strong technical teams responsible for the development of a personalized cancer monitoring platform, multiple clinical trial assays, as well as a broad offering of research use only products. Ryan has a Ph.D. from University of Colorado and B.S. from Colorado State University.

Ryan Walters, Ph.D., added, "GenapSys has a remarkable opportunity to change the sequencing industry. By using a silicon-chip based approach, GenapSys will expand access and application of NGS technology with an automated and flexible solution. I am excited to leverage my background in streamlining product design and development to advance GenapSys' semiconductor-based technology and establish a market leading position."

GenapSys is a company focused on the advancement of universal access to genomic information by delivering an affordable, scalable, and accurate genomic sequencing ecosystem that empowers both academic and clinical research applications. Its system leverages a proprietary electrical microfluidic sequencing chip with a scalable number of detectors, allowing for a wide range of applications. GenapSys is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

GenapSys products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

