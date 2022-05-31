GENASHTIM PTE. LTD. WINS INAUGURAL ESG EXCELLENCE AWARD

ESG focuses on the protection of the environment, social justice, and long-term economic prosperity, and Genashtim's work in this field has been exceptional. Founded in 2008, the company's main goal has been to leverage technology and innovation to develop and connect marginalised communities to the global economy.

Apart from delivering eLearning solutions from world-class institutions, and providing digital solutions for various business operations, Genashtim has also created a platform to provide training, and remote work opportunities for the disadvantaged communities in particular. As of January, this year, Genashtim has 150 employees across 20 countries on 6 continents and more than half that number are persons with disabilities, while another 30 percent are from other disadvantaged groups.

Beyond their primary purpose of providing employment opportunities to marginalised communities, Genashtim has also worked to reduce their carbon footprint by establishing a 100 percent remote operation. Utilising the calculation methodology developed in the Home Emissions White Paper published by EcoAct, Genashtim has achieved a negative carbon emission of -639.44 kg of CO2 annually.

In recognition of their achievement, Genashtim will receive a Media investment prize worth S$5,000 in social and media activation to create awareness around their business. This includes the production of a promotional video aimed at promoting their company and the important work they are doing in the area of ESG, a media release telling their ESG story that will be developed and distributed by MBH, and entrepreneur consultation with top leaders in MBH, including CEO of the MBH Corporation, Callum Laing and ESG Specialist and MBH Board Member, Victoria Sylvester. A representative from Genashtim will also be given the opportunity to be one of the judges in the next ESG Excellence Awards, set to take place in 2023.

Callum Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc, added: "We are incredibly proud to be giving this award to Genashtim Pte. Ltd. While we saw several companies that have made a significant impact through ESG, Genashtim's unrelenting commitment to social responsibility made them truly stand out and we look forward to helping them grow and continue their unparalleled work in this field."

Thomas Ng, Founder and CEO of Genashtim, commented: "Genashtim was set up with the single purpose of providing dignified, meaningful and gainful employment for the disadvantaged. This came with limitations that necessitated us to evolve a 100% remote work company which could only deliver services using the internet in a totally digitalised manner. It is providential that this became our strength, and allowed us to thrive especially during the recent tumultuous years, and to expand globally. We thank MBH for recognising this and honouring us with this award."

