GenCell Achieves a Significant Scientific Breakthrough in Its Innovative Green Ammonia Synthesis Development Project

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions, announces that in continuation from the Company's Immediate Release dated February 23, 2021 regarding the participation of the Japanese technology provider TDK Corporation in the Company's innovative, zero-emission green ammonia synthesis project, the Company is now proud to announce achievement of a significant scientific breakthrough which enables the production of green ammonia directly from water at very low temperature and pressure in comparison to the traditional ammonia production processes commonly carried out today around the world.

Accordingly, following their evaluation of this breakthrough, TDK has announced its intention to exercise its right to continue to invest in the green ammonia synthesis project in accordance with the terms of its agreement with GenCell so as to continue the development of the project towards the next milestone.

States Rami Reshef, co-founder and CEO, GenCell, "We are extremely proud and excited to report this important scientific breakthrough in our efforts to develop a novel approach to producing green ammonia, the fuel of the future, within the framework of the project we are carrying out together with the support of TDK. This news will certainly be of interest to the broader market seeking innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions."

Continues Reshef, "We believe that the new process will expand the availability of green ammonia for diverse uses, not only as fuel for the backup and off-grid solutions used by our customers, but also for a far wider range of industrial and agricultural applications. As such we understand this scientific breakthrough to signify strong business potential and to reinforce our strong interest in advancing the project and moving forward with our technology development towards the next milestone."

In the framework of this development project, the Company is devising a clean, energy-efficient method for producing green ammonia which could ostensibly offer an emission-free alternative to some 235 million tons of ammonia being produced each year by means of traditional processes involving pollutant carbon emissions. Green ammonia may serve as a central hydrogen carrier for the energy industry, as well as be a key component of fertilizers for agriculture and a key resource for maritime, aviation, semiconductors, and many other applications. The successful completion of this project may not only help companies meet their ambitious carbon neutrality targets, but also increase the availability of green ammonia for a wide range of uses.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 130 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

Contacts:



Babel PR

Tel: +44 (0)74 3600 2058

[email protected]



Shelli Zargary

GenCell Energy

Tel: +972 54 5617161

[email protected]

www.gencellenergy.com

SOURCE GenCell Energy