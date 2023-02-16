Gender Equality Takes Center Stage: 1F Cash Advance Gets 89/100 Score

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite laws and regulations aimed at promoting equal treatment for all, women continue to face significant barriers in the workplace, including unequal pay, limited opportunities for advancement, and persistent gender discrimination. The gender pay gap remains a persistent problem. According to the U.S. Census Bureau data , women's earnings in 2020 were only 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. And this gap is even wider for women of color.

However, the progress is noticeable. Thanks to large-scale work done, the situation is gradually improving. The current gap of 17 cents used to be 23 cents in 2010, with women earning 77 cents for every dollar earned by men. By comparison, in 1963, when the Equal Pay Act was signed, this gap was significantly higher. On average, women who worked full-time, year-round, earned as little as 59 cents for every dollar made by men.

Moreover, companies are taking notice. A growing number of organizations are starting to pay attention to gender equality issues and promote equal pay for equal work and flexible work arrangements. One of the companies that care is 1F Cash Advance. It's one of the first lending companies in the country that not only supports gender equality but sets an example.

1F Cash Advance and its CEO, Latoria Williams , stand for creating an equal and inclusive workplace for all employees. This initiative is supported by the Avenir law of September 6, 2018. And the effort hasn't gone unnoticed. As a result, 1F Cash Advance became one of the first U.S. lending companies with 89 out of 100 gender equality index. This score was calculated based on the French legislator's methodology that takes into account such criteria as wage gaps, differences in pay raise, and more.

"We believe that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success," said Latoria. "That's why we have made a commitment to reduce the wage gap, avoid differences in pay raises, and keep track of the ratio between men and women in high-ranking positions. This helps us ensure that all our employees have equal opportunities to succeed."

Although gender equality remains a critical issue in our country and around the world, companies like 1F Cash Advance are helping to lead the way. With their commitment to promoting gender equality, we can create an equal and inclusive society.

