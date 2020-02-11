Gender-Neutral Skincare Brand ROMER Introduces Clean Beauty through Science and Radical Transparency

After 10 years working on Wall Street, ROMER Founder Lauren Rome took the leap from finance to beauty. "I was a complete outsider, but because of that, I had to do a lot of research. As I peeled away the layers within the beauty space, I realized there is a lot of confusion and misinformation on what is considered clean and sustainable," says Rome.

Rome spent months investigating ingredients, analyzing "clean" certifications and beauty retailer standards, and spoke with consumers across the nation. Rome built a team of industry experts including Cosmetic Scientist and Regulatory Executive Najla LaFond, Cosmetic Chemist Mark Broussard and Board-Certified NYC-based Dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, all whose hands-on advisement were instrumental in building the brand.

"I am determined to abide by the highest standards for ROMER, one with a traceable supply chain and one that is truly transparent when it comes to what it means to be clean and sustainable. The formulas are superior in quality and in performance, yet simple and affordable. When we say it's clean – it's not just clean for the skin but for the environment and for the community where each ingredient is sourced and mined."

ROMER offers a nourishing gel-oil Cleanser, lightweight daily Moisturizer, and day and night Treatment mask, all of which incorporate organically grown botanicals, oils and extracts that are ethically sourced. Skipping the toxic ingredients, ROMER sticks to simple elements that revive, replenish, calm, and control the skin. The brand is committed to creating transparent, good-for-you formulas with insight into the product journey from start to finish – all of which is easily laid out on the ROMER e-commerce site for the customer to understand.

ROMER's dedication to skincare and the planet extends beyond the bottle. It utilizes sustainable packaging, crafted with 50%+ post-consumer recycled materials, and donates a portion of sales to environmental and like-minded nonprofits.

Much like the brand's transparent and good-willed philosophy on the product development end, its customer facing strategy embodies the same values. "Gone are the days of boring shoppable websites and surface-level brand-to-consumer relationships. We created an environment for our customers to share our values, and we make it a priority to create a community they can get behind, while having fun along the way," says Rome. ROMER's community-driven leaderboard enables customers to earn and track points for product discounts, giveaways, and more importantly, philanthropic initiatives. ROMER also hosts social challenges to drive ingredient and environmental education.

