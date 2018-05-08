Gender Pay Activist Investor and #TimesUp Movement Leaders Address Bloomberg Equality Summit in New York

Today, Natasha Lamb will join a panel of gender pay experts including Bloomberg reporter Rebecca Greenfield, Fog Creek Software CEO Anil Dash, and PayPal SVP Doneil Sutton to present a session titled: "Closing the Gender Pay Gap." For more details, go to: https://www.bloomberglive.com/bloomberg-business-of-equality/#participate. The live stream of the event is available at: https://www.bloomberglive.com/bloomberg-business-of-equality/#livestream

Natasha Lamb said: "I am honored to speak about Arjuna Capital's recent successes closing the gender pay gap in corporate America at Bloomberg's Equality Summit. There is no better place to discuss the future of equality than in the company of women leading the Time's Up movement. I truly admire the many voices that have drawn international attention to issues of bias and equity, which represent risks and opportunities for investors, respectively. In such a polarized political environment, it is encouraging to be on a path advancing women's rights and facilitating more just workplaces across America."

In 2015, Arjuna Capital created a model shareholder campaign for addressing gender pay issues in the technology sector. Eight of nine proposals were eventually adopted by tech giants – Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Apple, eBay, Expedia, Adobe, Intel and Microsoft to disclose and close their gender pay gaps. Last year, Arjuna shifted its focus to women in finance.

The financial services sector has been under scrutiny for a lack of female representation in senior roles despite the fact women comprise a majority of employees. In the UK, where employers, including JPMorgan, are required to publish their gender pay gaps by April, banking peers have reported median pay gaps averaging 24%.

Arjuna Capital is an investment firm focused on sustainable and impact investing. Lamb and Arjuna Capital have been recognized for using shareholder resolutions to promote gender pay equity in the tech, banking, and retail sectors. Natasha Lamb was named to the "Bloomberg 50" list of influencers who defined global business in 2017. For more information, visit www.Arjuna-Capital.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gender-pay-activist-investor-and-timesup-movement-leaders-address-bloomberg-equality-summit-in-new-york-300644530.html

SOURCE Arjuna Capital

Related Links

http://www.Arjuna-Capital.com

