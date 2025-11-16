GenderGP.com Launches in the United States, Offering the Most Affordable Gender-Affirming Care Nationwide

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenderGP.com, a global leader in digital gender-affirming healthcare, is proud to announce its official launch in the United States, expanding safe, evidence-based, and affordable access to care for transgender and nonbinary individuals nationwide.

With a monthly subscription of just $29.99, which includes online therapy at no additional cost, GenderGP.com now offers one of the most affordable gender-affirming care options in the United States. While medication costs are separate, the subscription includes access to a wide range of support services.

GenderGP.com's model is designed to work seamlessly with insurance, helping members access gender-affirming care through their preferred provider and making services even more affordable for those with coverage. Prescriptions are sent to 98% of pharmacies across the United States, ensuring convenient access to medication no matter where members live.

Dr Helen Webberley, Founder of GenderGP.com said: "Today marks a pivotal moment in the advancement of transgender and nonbinary healthcare. I'm proud to officially launch GenderGP.com in the United States. For more than a decade, we've seen growing interest from people across America who have engaged with the resources we've gathered on the deeply personal journeys of transgender people around the world. Now, I am thrilled they can directly access our leading platform.

At a time when equitable access to expert care and support is more urgent than ever, our mission is clear: to ensure that every person who needs care receives it—without barriers or discrimination. GenderGP.com is here to support the millions of transgender and nonbinary individuals whose paths to healthcare have been made unnecessarily difficult. Together, we are making that journey easier."

GenderGP.com's plan is to be available in the majority of States within 12 months, and today opens its digital doors in California, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

The trans and non-binary (TNB) American community is much larger than originally reported. Of the 260 million adults in the U.S., a conservative estimate places the TNB American population at 1.3%, or 3.4 million people. However, due to stigma and underreporting, this figure likely underrepresents the true size of the community today. In more progressive and accepting environments, especially among younger adults, representation is reported by the Pew Research Center and the Williams Institute to be 3–5%, making the real number of trans and non-binary Americans 2-3 times larger at 7.8 to 13 million people.

A New Era of Access to Care

GenderGP.com launching in America marks a significant milestone on the journey toward accessible and affordability for gender-affirming healthcare for all who need and deserve it. By combining market leading digital services with over a decade of knowledge development we make accessing evidence-based care simpler and easier. GenderGP.com is setting a new standard for how gender-affirming services should be delivered. GenderGP.com follows international guidelines from:

WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health)

(World Professional Association for Transgender Health) EPATH (European branch of WPATH)

(European branch of WPATH) The Endocrine Society

UCSF Center of Excellence for Transgender Health

Hear from Dr Helen Webberley here.

Notes to Editor:

GenderGP.com is a digital platform that originally launched in the UK in 2015. Founded by Dr. Helen Webberley as a response to long domestic and international wait times for gender-affirming care. The brand has become Europe's leading gateway to gender-affirming care. It is used by trans and non-binary people in over 40 countries including the UK, Europe, Brazil and now the U.S.

GenderGP.com makes gaining access to gender-affirming care, advice, and education more available to gender-diverse people and those who support them using data and analytics. Their long-term goal is to alleviate the suffering associated with discrimination and prejudice too often faced by the transgender community through advocacy and improving the healthcare support available to transgender people.

Web: US: gendergp.com/en-us | UK: gendergp.com | Brazil: vivuna.com/pt-br /

Socials: @gendergp - X, Insta, TikTok | @helenwebberley – X, Insta, TikTok

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823323/GenderGP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GenderGP.com