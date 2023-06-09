Gene Amplification Technologies Market Report 2023-2033: Rising Genomics Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Businesses to Fuel the Industry

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Amplification Technologies Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Rise in Demand for Genetic Data Collecting to Identify and Map Every Gene in the Human Genome Is Causing the Global Market to Expand

Gene amplification is the differential expansion of a certain region of the genome relative to the rest. Most species appear to engage in this process, which has been demonstrated to take place in both somatic and germline cells. Gene Amplification can have positive such as growth or survival benefit or negative effects on the organism. It can be linked to normal developmental processes or occur as spontaneous genetic events. Somatic cell gene amplification in human malignancies has lately received substantial research. Proto-oncogene amplification may cause or contribute to the development of tumours. The amplified gene may occasionally serve as a viable target for cancer treatment. It mentions the growth of a certain DNA from a very little volume.

A rise in demand for genetic data collecting to identify and map every gene in the human genome is causing the global market to expand. The global market for gene amplification technology is being driven by the widespread acceptance of specific cancer therapies. Human Genome Projects continue to be the primary factor driving the market for gene amplification technology (HGP).

The Growing Adoption of Customised Medicine, and Expanding Research in Molecular Diagnostics and Genomics Are the Key Market Drivers

The arrival of fresh and cutting-edge products, the growing adoption of customised medicine, and expanding research in molecular diagnostics and genomics are the key market drivers. In the near future, it is projected that rising genomics investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses would significantly fuel the industry. The biotechnology industry has recently seen a considerable shift toward novel pharmaceuticals and therapies, medicines based on genome sequencing, and technological developments, which has fuelled market expansion. The commercial adoption of gene multiplication techniques has been affected by improvements in molecular diagnostic tools such as NGS, droplet digital PCR, and genome-wide sequencing with respect to reproducibility, accuracy, and timeframe. The industry for gene multiplication technology has also been boosted by international projects like the Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI).

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Sample Type

Single Cell

Formalin-Fixed & Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE)

Market Segment by End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End-Users

Market Segment by Business Type

Gene Amplification Kits & Reagents

Gene Amplification Instruments

Gene Amplification Services

Gene Amplification Ancillaries

Market Segment by Application

Hybridization Application

Whole Genome Amplification

Exome Sequencing Amplification

SNP Genotyping Arrays

Array CGH

Market Segment by Technology

PCR-based Amplification

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification

Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification

Strand Displacement Amplification

Multiple Displacement Amplification

Other Technology

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Gene Amplification Technologies Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

