Gene Bio Medical (GBM): Leading the Charge in Biotechnological Innovation and Global Healthcare Revolution

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In a remarkable year of breakthroughs and strategic advancements, Gene Bio Medical (GBM), a promising venture in the Canadian biotechnology landscape, has solidified its position as a pioneer in healthcare innovation. GBM's 2023 achievements reflect its unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the medical and healthcare industry, underpinned by a visionary approach that combines cutting-edge research, sustainable practices, and global partnerships.

Establishing a Global Biotech Benchmark

GBM's journey in 2023 has been nothing short of extraordinary, setting new benchmarks in biotechnology. With its robust research and development, sustainable manufacturing processes, and adherence to the highest ESG standards, GBM has emerged as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions. The company's focus on developing advanced diagnostics technologies is pivotal in shaping a resilient global health infrastructure, particularly in the face of pandemics and other health emergencies.

Expanding Retail Presence and Accessibility

GBM's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, SwiftSwab stands as a symbol of hope and innovation. Now available in top Canadian pharmacies including Shoppers Drug Mart, Jean Coutu, PharmaSave, and Walmart Pharmacies, SwiftSwab is a testament to GBM's ability to deliver practical, efficient solutions to urgent public health challenges. This rapid test's widespread availability exemplifies GBM's dedication to enhancing public health safety and its responsiveness to evolving healthcare needs.

With the ability to test over 40 subvariants of COVID-19, SwiftSwab expanded availability in major pharmacies underscores the company's commitment to making advanced healthcare solutions accessible to all. This expansion is a strategic move to increase brand visibility and emphasize GBM's role in public health management. SwiftSwab has been recognized and selling at over 440 pharmacies across Canada as of November 2023.

Pioneering POCT with MIP Technology

GBM's groundbreaking work in Digital Enabled Point of Care Testing (POCT) using Molecularly Imprinted Polymer (MIP) technology represents a leap forward in diagnostic capabilities. These state-of-the-art sensors have revolutionized the field, offering applications that span across medical diagnosis, environmental monitoring, food safety, and beyond. GBM's commitment to innovative diagnostics is a cornerstone of its mission to transform healthcare delivery.

Global Engagement and Advocacy for Inclusive Trade

GBM's active participation in international events like the Women's Canada Trade Mission, MEDICA Trade Fair, BIO 2023 Boston, and the Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Asia, demonstrates its dedication to fostering inclusive economic growth and global health advancements.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

In 2023, GBM forged significant partnerships with leading Canadian research hubs, including the CBRF PRAIRIE Hub at the University of Alberta, The University of British Columbia's Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub, and the University of Toronto's Canadian Hub for Health Intelligence & Innovation in Infectious Diseases. These collaborations are integral to GBM's strategy in strengthening Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector and in building a robust foundation for future health security.

Championing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

GBM's alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas of health, industry innovation, sustainable cities, responsible consumption, and partnerships, highlights its dedication to global health and sustainability. These efforts are reflective of GBM's holistic approach to healthcare innovation, addressing not just immediate health needs but also contributing to long-term global goals.

Recognition as a Leader in Biotech

GBM's recognition as one of the largest biotech companies in Canada in 2023 is a testament to its impactful contributions to the biotech industry and its influential role in shaping the global healthcare landscape.

GBM's "Made in Canada" and "Market to Lab" initiatives are strategically designed to bolster the North American medical supply chain. These initiatives are aimed at addressing unmet diagnostic demands and embody GBM's commitment to resilience and innovation in healthcare.

About Gene Bio Medical

Founded in 2021, Gene Bio Medical has emerged as a beacon of innovation in the biotechnology sector. Dedicated to enhancing global health outcomes, GBM is a testament to the power of collaborative innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships in transforming the life sciences sector. For more information about GBM's vision and contributions, visit www.genebiomedical.com.

