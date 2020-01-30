Gene Expression Analysis Method has Been Validated by a Commercial Laboratory

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Premier: ISOFOL), today announced that the method for gene expression analysis has been validated by a commercial laboratory, a request from regulatory authorities for use in clinical practice.

Academic data from approximately 450 patients, all treated with 5-FU and leucovorin containing regimens, has demonstrated a difference in PFS with patients having a high expression of certain folate relevant genes versus those who have lower expression levels.

"With the validated gene expression analysis method, Isofol has a biomarker that can be a useful tool when considering patients selection," says Roger Tell, Chief Medical Officer at Isofol.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 trial, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

