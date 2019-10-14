Gene Expression Market to Reach USD 11.37 Billion by 2026 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Gene Expression market is expected to reach USD 11.37 billion by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2026. Gene expression promises to tap into a previously unexplored segment in the vast and burgeoning genetic engineering industry. Gene expression is the process by which the genetic code - the nucleotide sequence - of a gene is used to direct protein synthesis and produce the structures of a cell. It is the process by which instructions in the DNA are converted into a functional product like protein. The commercial applications of gene expression have been studied and researched upon extensively in recent years. Many diverse and wide ranging applications have been found for this novel technique. With the increased availability and lowering costs of DNA technologies, gene expression has become a more readily used tool indispensable in drug discovery and development.

Increase in investments in the market, which are supporting the technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are estimated to shape the growth of the gene expression market. Drug discovery & development and increase in demand for personalized medicine in chronic diseases such as cancer will be observed as the most lucrative applications for gene expression analysis in the forecast period. Application of gene expression in clinical diagnostics, on the other hand, will reflect a moderate growth throughout the analysis period. Moreover, the falling costs of sequencing have facilitated the integration of genomic sequencing into medicine. With the increased availability and lowering costs of DNA technologies, gene expression has become a more readily used tool indispensable in drug discovery and development. Many companies and educational institutions are collaborating to make gene expression publicly accessible through databases such as the Connectivity Map (CMap), Library of Integrated Network-based Cellular Signatures (LINCS) and the Tox 21 project.

New product development has been the consistent strategy undertaken by majority of the players to expand their product portfolio for serving a larger consumer base. For example, in September 2019, Qiagen N.V., launched the newly enhanced GeneGlobe Design & Analysis Hub, which integrates the company's manually curated knowledge base on over 10,000 biological entities with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and functional analysis. Other companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina Inc. have launched new products in the last few months which are being used in the gene expression market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The industry is highest growing in the Asia-Pacific region with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019-2026, due to rapid economic developments, and the demand for better health care solutions. China has invested heavily in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering in recent years, which has positively impacted market potential for the Gene Expression industry. Increasing government focus on cancer research is also expected to drive growth in this region

region with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019-2026, due to rapid economic developments, and the demand for better health care solutions. has invested heavily in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering in recent years, which has positively impacted market potential for the Gene Expression industry. Increasing government focus on cancer research is also expected to drive growth in this region Under the Product and Services segment, Consumables is expected to hold a majority of market share until 2026, likewise, the Equipment sub-segment is also expected to provide significant opportunities for players who would want to tap into this industry. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and DNA Micro arrays are some of the novel techniques used within Equipment segment, which are driving the growth of the Product and Services segment.

Rise in demand for precision medicine, the complex prevalence of inherited disorders, and rapid advances in biotechnology, coupled with improved focus on advanced healthcare framework and adoption of advanced technology in modern diagnostics and drug development is expected to drive the Services segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.7%

By Applications, the market is segmented into diagnostic, drug discovery and research. Drug discover held the greatest market share of 43% in 2018, chiefly on account of innovations in cancer prevention drugs and developing drugs for rare inherited disorders. The ongoing research into personalized medicines is also expected to have a significant impact on market growth during the forecast period

By capacity, the market is segmented into low- to mid-plex and high-plex gene expression. The low- to mid-plex sector was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Developments in genetic engineering and stem cell therapy have laid the development of low- and mid-plex techniques

North America occupied the greatest share of the market at 42.5% during the year 2018. Factors such as the rise of gene therapy, focus on gene expression studies, government initiatives, and the availability of funding for NGS research are driving the growth of the industry in North America

occupied the greatest share of the market at 42.5% during the year 2018. Factors such as the rise of gene therapy, focus on gene expression studies, government initiatives, and the availability of funding for NGS research are driving the growth of the industry in Key players in the industry include Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. amongst others

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Gene Expression Market on the basis of product type, platform type, prescription mode, end user and the regional outlook

Product and Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Equipment

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)



Next-generation sequencing (NGS)



DNA Microarray

Consumables

DNA Chips



Reagents

Services

Gene expression profiling services

Bioinformatics Solutions

Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression

High-Plex Gene Expression

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Research

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

