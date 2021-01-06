Gene Huang and Vance Moore Appointed to Caregility Advisory Board

Gene Huang brings over 30 years of experience building healthcare businesses – including health services companies, health plans, provider organizations, and, most recently, payment reform and value-based care initiatives in the post-acute setting for skilled nursing facilities - to the new role with Caregility. He currently serves as CEO of CapZone Healthcare, a venture focused on curating healthcare investment opportunities in low-income Opportunity Zones.

Prior to that, Huang led a multi-state physician home visit company that was sold to CIGNA, built and managed the Medicare Advantage (MA) business for multiple health plans, built Chronic Special Needs Plans for Aveta, and ran the nationwide 24-hour nurse line for IntraCorp/CIGNA HealthCare. Over the last six years, Huang led the post-acute business for Remedy Partners, the largest player in the CMS Bundled Payment for Care Improvement program. He is an active investor in healthcare ventures and a graduate of Cornell University with a Masters in the Management of Technology from MIT.

Vance Moore brings over 35 years of experience in healthcare operations and supply chain management to the new role with Caregility. He currently serves as the founder of RocketStop, a healthcare advisory services firm that specializes in helping organizations optimize customer impact and market potential. He recently retired from Mercy where he served over 18 years leading innovation and development of Mercy's supply chain, technology, and decision science divisions, most recently serving as president of business integration for Mercy Virtual.

Prior to Mercy, Moore garnered 17 years of experience in healthcare with Baxter/Allegiance/Cardinal Health and the healthcare division of the UPS Logistics Group. He is on the governing committee of the National Evaluation System for health Technology (NESTcc) and is a board member of Omnicell Incorporated, L.E.K Consulting's life science and med-tech expert network, and Mission:318. He was recognized as SCM World's 2015 "visionary of the year" and was inducted into the healthcare supply chain hall of fame in 2019.

"Gene and Vance bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Caregility's advisory board," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "Gene's extensive expertise launching successful value-based care initiatives across a broad spectrum of health sectors and Vance's depth of expertise in the healthcare supply chain and virtual process engineering will be invaluable assets in Caregility's growth strategy. We're honored to welcome them both to the team."

"I recognize the pivotal role that reliable, innovative technologies play in helping healthcare achieve the Quadruple Aim," said Huang. "Caregility's virtual care solutions are changing the point of care at a time when healthcare needs it the most. I share their mission to improve patient access and health equity and look forward to sharing my experience and working with the team."

"Our collective mission to drive out unproductive variation in care mirrors Caregility's unwavering focus on improving patient and staff experiences to support the best possible patient outcomes," said Moore. "I look forward to working with the team to identify new, innovative ways we can bring greater efficiency to care delivery."

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core telehealth offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on Twitter at @caregility.

