Gene Juarez Expands Beyond Western Washington with Spokane Opening

50-year luxury beauty brand brings first-ever Eastern Washington location to River Park Square, investing in Inland Northwest market with a full-service salon and spa.

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Juarez Salons & Spas, the PNW's most recognized luxury beauty destination with 13 locations and five decades of expertise, announced the opening of its first Eastern Washington location at Spokane's premier River Park Square shopping center.

The 4,200-square-foot salon and spa marks Gene Juarez's first expansion beyond the I-5 corridor, bringing luxury services previously available only in Western Washington to the Inland Northwest. The new location features 16 styling stations, two private spa treatment rooms, and a curated retail boutique showcasing professional-grade beauty products.

"Spokane represents a strategic milestone in our growth story," said Lyndie Moore, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Gene Juarez. "The team spent months researching the Inland Northwest market and consistently heard from guests that they were traveling to Seattle for the elevated service we provide. Now they can experience that same expertise right here in Spokane."

The River Park Square location offers Gene Juarez's industry-leading menu of services, including advanced color correction and balayage techniques, precision cuts, results-oriented facials, anti-aging treatments, waxing, brows, and signature spa rituals.

"We're thrilled to bring Gene Juarez's elevated experience to Spokane," said Ashley Roda, Salon & Spa Director at Gene Juarez - River Park Square. "Our team is passionate about delivering the artistry and service quality that Gene Juarez is known for. We're already seeing tremendous excitement from guests who previously had to travel to Seattle for this level of expertise."

The opening comes as Gene Juarez continues to modernize its brand experience while maintaining the artistry and attention to detail that built its reputation. The Spokane location features contemporary design elements, state-of-the-art equipment, and enhanced guest experiences, including Gene Juarez's signature color correction techniques, advanced skincare treatments, and personalized consultations.

"Eastern Washington has been underserved in the luxury beauty space," added Moore. "We see immense opportunity to serve not just Spokane, but the broader Inland Northwest region, including Coeur d'Alene and the Columbia River Valley."

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas has been a Pacific Northwest institution since 1971, known for launching the careers of industry-leading artists. The brand's expansion into Spokane reflects the growing demand for luxury beauty services in secondary markets, positioning Gene Juarez for continued growth.

Location Details: Gene Juarez Salon & Spa – River Park Square

822 W Main Ave, Suite 109

Spokane, WA 99201

Phone: (509) 562-9009

Visit genejuarez.com/pages/spokane-river-park-square

About Gene Juarez Salons & Spas: Gene Juarez is a trusted leader in beauty and wellness, offering elevated salon and spa services that blend artistry with modern innovation. Established in 1971 by visionary stylist Gene Juarez, the brand began with a mission to redefine beauty experiences in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Gene Juarez is known for creativity, education, and excellence, which continues to inspire guests by tailoring every experience to the individual and setting the standard for beauty and wellness in the Northwest.

