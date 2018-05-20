Gene Lee Receives Foodservice Industry's Top Honor

"It's an honor to receive this award. With all of the dignitaries and industry legends that have won this before me, it's hard to believe that I'm on this stage, it's really humbling," said Lee while accepting his award during the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Celebration. "This is a highlight of my career."

Gene Lee has been working in the foodservice industry for more than 30 years. In 2015, Lee became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Darden Restaurants and has the strategic and operational responsibility of an eight-brand portfolio that includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. In total, the organization operates more than 1,700 restaurants, employs 180,000 people and serves 380 million guests annually.

About the 2018 Silver Plate Class:

In addition to Gene Lee, the 2018 Silver Plate recipients (and the industry leading companies that nominated them) include:

Health Care: Jim McGrody, Culinary Director, UNC Rex Healthcare

Jim McGrody, Culinary Director, UNC Rex Healthcare Nominated by Basic American Foods





Retail & Specialty Foodservice: Voni Woods, Experience Officer, Giant Eagle

Voni Woods, Experience Officer, Giant Eagle Nominated by Nestlé Professional





Chain Limited Service: Paul Brown, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inspire Brands

Paul Brown, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inspire Brands Nominated by Ecolab





Elementary & Secondary Schools: Ken Yant , Director, School Nutrition, Gwinnett County Public Schools

, Director, School Nutrition, Gwinnett County Public Schools Nominated by SunOpta





Independent Restaurants/Multi-Concept: Craig Huse, President and Co-Owner, Huse Culinary

Craig Huse, President and Co-Owner, Nominated by Ecolab





Business & Industry/Foodservice Management: Michiel Bakker , Director of Food, Google

, Director of Food, Google Nominated by Ecolab





Colleges & Universities: C. Dennis Pierce , Executive Director Dining Services, University of Connecticut

C. , Executive Director Dining Services, Nominated by Basic American Foods & Sysco





Hotels & Lodging: Susan Terry , Vice President of Culinary and Food & Beverage Operations, Marcus Hotels & Resorts

, Vice President of Culinary and Food & Beverage Operations, Marcus Hotels & Resorts Nominated by Nestlé Professional

"Every year we are amazed at the accomplishments of all award nominees. The 2018 IFMA Gold & Silver Plate winners represent the industry's absolute best in hospitality excellence and commitment to making a difference," said Larry Oberkfell, IFMA President & CEO.

In addition to the announcement of IFMA's coveted Gold Plate Award recipient, the National Restaurant Association bestowed the second annual Legends Award to the late Joe Fassler, and the inaugural WFF/IFMA Women in Manufacturing Award was presented to 11 manufacturing brands that have shown commitment to drive gender equity in their organizations and across the industry.

About the Gold Plate & Silver Plate Awards

The Gold & Silver Plate Awards, now in its 64th year, is the longest-running and most respected awards program in the foodservice industry. Each year, a distinguished jury of trade press editors and previous award winners weigh the merits of candidates who best represent IFMA's vision, mission and values. Winners are honored with the Silver Plate Award. One of these accomplished and esteemed operators is chosen by secret ballot to receive the industry's most coveted recognition, the IFMA Gold Plate

Award for overall industry excellence.

About the Gold Plate Selection Process

The Gold Plate Award recipient was determined through secret ballot by a jury of past Silver Plate winners, national trade press editors and foodservice experts. The Selection Jury was chaired by Nancy Kruse, The Kruse Company. The ballot was tallied by BDO USA, LLP and kept confidential until the announcement at the Gold & Silver Plate Celebration on May 19.

About Past Gold Plate Winners

James Collins ('77), Ted Balestreri ('84), Richard Melman ('89), J.W. Marriott Jr. ('93), Joseph K. Fassler ('96), Ralph Brennan ('97), Timothy J. Dietzler ('10), John Metz, Jr. ('13), Jim Broadhurst ('14), John Miller ('15), Rafi Taherian ('16) and Wolfgang Puck ('17) are among the renowned operators who have received IFMA Gold Plates over the years.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn , Twitter: @IFMAWORLD and Facebook.

