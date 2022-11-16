Gene Moran Named a 2022 Top Lobbyist by the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics (NILE)

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, the premier lobbying and government relations association in Washington, the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics (NILE), named solopreneur Gene Moran as one of its 2022 Top Lobbyists.

The NILE Top Lobbyists award is an annual list of government affairs professionals that demonstrated significant success this year, adopted an innovative approach to their field, and gave to their community and profession, as well as adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Gene Moran Million Dollar Influence: How to Drive Powerful Decisions Through Leverage, Language and Leadership

Nominees are referred by peers or clients and selected through a blind judging process, enabling lobbyists to be chosen based solely on merit.

Gene was one of 30 lobbyists chosen for the small firm category and one of only 100 lobbyists nationwide to make the list. This prestigious award reinforces Gene's pre-eminence as one of the top professionals in his field, who is held in high regard among his clients and peers.

"Recognition from my professional peers for the quality of my work with clients, ongoing congressional initiatives, and philanthropic work supporting the veterans' community is incredibly fulfilling," said Gene. "Thank you to NILE for the enduring efforts to assure all members of society have equal access to our government and its leaders. I'm proud to be associated with such a group."

Paul A. Miller, NILE Board Chairman wrote of this recognition:

"The public doesn't get to pull the curtain back and see the incredible work we do daily. Today we give them that opportunity by recognizing the Top 100 in the nation. This list of incredible professionals inspires me, and I believe their accomplishments will inspire many in our profession to raise the bar even higher."

View the full list of 2022 Top Lobbyists here.

About Gene Moran & Capitol Integration

Gene Moran, founder and President of Capitol Integration, is the foremost expert on federal defense and security lobbying. He guides and advises defense companies of all sizes to dramatically improve federal sales through funding and policy change in Washington, D.C. Thanks to his strategic advisement and proven methodology for success, Gene's clients enjoy extraordinary returns on investment. With 10+ years operating as a highly successful independent consultant, lobbyist and advisor, Gene's results for his clients are measured in billions of dollars.

He is the author of Pitching the Big Top: How to Master the 3-Ring Circus of Federal Sales, which explores the intricate processes involved in federal sales, and co-author of Million Dollar Influence: How to Drive Powerful Decisions Through Leverage, Language and Leadership with Alan Weiss. This book identifies examples of how to correctly apply influence in business and government.

Gene's next book, Government Deals Are Funded, Not Sold: How to Integrate Lobbying in to Your Federal Sales Strategy, will be published by Taylor & Francis in 2023.

Contact Gene: [email protected], (703) 895-2761, www.genemoran.com

