Gene Riddle Recognized as "Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer" in North Carolina by The National Trial Lawyers

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Riddle, founder and managing partner of Riddle & Brantley, was recently designated a "Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer" by The National Trial Lawyers. This recognition is reserved for trial attorneys with vast knowledge and expertise in truck accident cases.

Attorney Gene Riddle, Founder & Managing Partner of Riddle Brantley

The National Trial Lawyers Association identifies the top trial lawyers in each region/state in their area of practice based on a multi-phase objective process that includes peer nominations and stringent third-party research. Inclusion in this esteemed group of legal professionals is by invitation only, and a testament to Gene Riddle's outstanding track record litigating complex trucking injury claims. Please view membership criteria for more details.

Attorney Gene Riddle has consistently demonstrated excellence litigating trucking accident claims throughout his career. In a recent tractor-trailer accident that claimed four lives, attorney Riddle helped secure a $9.45 million award for surviving family members.

A passionate advocate for victims of negligence, Mr. Riddle has been representing truck accident victims in North Carolina for almost 40 years. "It's an honor to be recognized, but I'm mostly honored by the clients who have entrusted me with their cases in the midst of life-changing and often tragic circumstances," said Riddle.

Preparing for truck accident trials takes extreme diligence and thorough investigation of every detail surrounding the event. Many factors including driver experience, company protocol, the mechanical condition of the truck, road conditions— all raise liability issues. Riddle & Brantley works with leading experts to identify the negligent parties and get justice for the victims.

Mr. Riddle has received numerous accolades while practicing personal injury law in North Carolina. He has membership in the prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating – the highest assessment for ethical standards and legal ability.

About Riddle & Brantley

Riddle & Brantley is a full-service personal injury law firm in North Carolina. In addition to truck accident and car accident claims, practice areas include product liability, social security disability, premises liability and worker's compensation.

For more information about the legal services offered by Riddle & Brantley, please visit https://justicecounts.com/.

*** Disclaimer: The results mentioned do not guarantee a similar outcome, and they should not be construed to constitute a promise or guarantee of a particular result in any particular case.

SOURCE Riddle & Brantley