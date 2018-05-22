Gene Sieve Receives Tom Roche Lifetime Achievement Award

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) has named Gene Sieve, Burns & McDonnell vice president and general manager of the Minneapolis-St. Paul office, the 2018 recipient of the Tom Roche Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is the highest individual career achievement honor given by the organization, recognizing long-term contributions and commitment to the consulting engineering profession and broader community.

Burns & McDonnell vice president and general manager of the Minneapolis-St. Paul office, Gene Sieve (pictured center), was honored with the 2018 Tom Roche Lifetime Achievement Award at the Minnesota Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies Annual Meeting. (Photo credit: ACEC/MN Executive Director David Oxley)

Sieve established the first Burns & McDonnell office in Minnesota in 2007. He has since grown the team to nearly 100 employee-owners. Under Sieve's leadership, Burns & McDonnell has received numerous local workplace accolades, including the 2017 ACEC Minnesota Firm of the Year Award.

"On behalf of all our employee-owners, I want to congratulate Gene for this well-deserved award," says Paul Fischer, president and regional office group manager. "I've had the pleasure of working with Gene for many years and he is true leader in the industry. His commitment, vision and passion to providing high-quality solutions for clients inspires fellow employee-owners and industry professionals across the U.S."

Sieve recently served a one-year term as president of ACEC Minnesota and has been actively involved in the organization for more than 20 years. He serves on the boards of directors for the Metropolitan Economic Development Association, focusing on providing opportunities to minority entrepreneurs, as well as The Works Museum, an interactive experience gallery engaging youth in STEM activities. He also serves on the Dean's Advisory Council for the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering at South Dakota State University, Sieve's alma mater.

