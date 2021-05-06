Gene Silvers Guest Stars In Apple TV Plus Drama 'The Mosquito Coast'

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Gene Silvers (Them, Law & Order, Dead Women Walking) has a lead guest star role in the Rupert Wyatt-directed The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux. The series is an adaptation created by Neil Cross from Paul Theroux's 1981 novel of the same name. Silvers plays opposite Kimberly Elise and James LeGros as The Sheriff of Yuma, Arizona, in episode 2 of the show that is now airing as of April 30, 2021, on Apple TV Plus.

The Mosquito Coast tells the story of a radical idealist who uproots his family for Mexico after they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

"The strangeness that finally I get my big Los Angeles role right after my dad passes, and then I break my hand and almost die in a bad ski accident. Thank god director Rupert Wyatt said it was okay to have a cast for my character in "The Mosquito Coast")." – Gene Silvers

Silvers also has a guest-starring lead main character role of Elder Luther opposite Christopher Heyerdahl in the limited anthology Amazon Prime series Them, which is currently rated #1 on the streaming network. Silvers also had a lead guest-starring role in the Emmy submitted episode "DR-1-102" of Law and Order that became one of the show's most popular episodes. He has done many episodic procedural shows in NY, in addition to his theater work.

Originally from New York, Gene Silvers currently lives in Los Angeles. He is represented by Houghton Talent, Pantera/Murphy The Agency, and Shauntiel Lindsey Talent Agency, by manager A.D.S. Management and for publicity and branding by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12868788

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Gene Silvers