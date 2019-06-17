Gene Simmons announces three appearances in Ontario this November

Simmons' three Ontario appearances begin in London on November 6th at The Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens. A stop in Niagara Falls follows on November 8th at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. The final appearance will take place in Peterborough on November, 9th at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Information on how to participate in the Q&A will be announced soon! Tickets for the London show go on sale Friday, June 21st at 12 NOON EST. Tickets for the Niagara Falls and Peterborough shows go on sale Wednesday, June 26th at 10 AM EST for further event information visit www.genesimmonscanada.com

About Gene Simmons:

Gene Simmons is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur and one of the world's most recognized personalities. Born in Haifa, Israel in 1949 named Chaim Witz, when Gene was just eight years old, his mother decided to move to the United States. They settled in New York City, and she felt that he needed to have a name that sounded more American, so she changed his name to Eugene Klein. He would not know wealth until after he became a well-known musician and performer with KISS the hard rock band that rose to unbelievable heights of fame. Simmons co-founded KISS, America's #1 Gold Record Award Winning Group of all time, in all categories (RIAA). KISS also boasted over 3,000 licensed/merchandise items and in 2014 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Simmons film and television accolades include the film titled "Detroit Rock City." Simmons went on to create a reality television show, where he starred alongside his wife, daughter, and son in the series "Gene Simmons: Family Jewels." With a fortune at his disposal, he could do anything that he wants. He chooses to travel and to share his wisdom with others.

