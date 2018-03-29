Gene Therapy Deal-Making Trends Report 2018: Focus on Deals from 2012 to 2017

A robust deal-making market has enabled gene therapy drug development to be advanced and adequately funded through alliances and financings, and in many cases has provided exits for investors through acquisitions. The volume of deals in each of these transaction types has experienced some fluctuation during 2012-17, but generally is on an upward trend as companies aim to capitalize on a market that has been reinvigorated with the strong scientific and commercial argument for cell and gene therapies, particularly chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies.



Among acquisitions, there was virtually an even split between targets focused on in vivo gene therapies, or "gene" therapies, and those concentrating on ex vivo "cell and gene" therapies. However, large pharmaceutical buyers were more likely to acquire in vivo therapy developers, reflective more of the disease focus of the target company rather than the overall gene therapy development strategies of the acquirers. Alliances, too, did not show a preference for one approach over the other, but gene therapy companies were more active in aggregate financing than cell and gene therapy players, possibly an effect of the emergence only within the last few years of start-ups founded around CAR-T and other cell and gene therapies.



The broad field of gene therapy may be broken down into two main categories: gene therapy, which mainly involves the in vivo administration of genes, packaged into viral or non-viral vectors, directly into cells inside of the body; or cell and gene therapy, which comprises the ex vivo genetic modification of cells. Certain datasets within the report are split in this manner.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2 GENE THERAPY DEAL-MAKING ACROSS THE INDUSTRY

Deal volume is generally increasing, supported by alliances

Outlier transactions, especially in acquisitions, have contributed to peaks in gene therapy values in certain years

3 GENE THERAPY ACQUISITIONS

There has been a steady increase in the volume of gene therapy acquisitions

Acquisitions have reached multibillion-dollar values, thanks to outlier transactions

Both gene therapies, and cell and gene therapies, are the subjects of acquisitions

Besides oncology, another active therapy area target in acquisitions is blood diseases

Bibliography

4 GENE THERAPY ALLIANCES

Aggregate value for alliances has reached $30bn

As time goes on, upfront payments represent a lower proportion of total deal value

The top 10 deals captured a large part of the total value

Over time, cell and gene therapies have become more of a focus in partnerships

Oncology gene therapies are subject of the most alliances

Bellicum, a CAR-T developer, is the most active gene therapy in-licenser

Bibliography

5 GENE THERAPY FINANCINGS

Companies working in gene therapy have raised $14bn through various financing types

through various financing types Gene therapy developers were more active in financing

Cell and gene therapy companies lead the top 10 grossing IPOs

Gene editing was well represented in top 10 gene therapy venture rounds

Bibliography

6 DEAL-MAKING CASE STUDIES IN GENE THERAPY

Pfizer commits to gene therapy with Bamboo Therapeutics

CAR-T is worth billions to Gilead

Biogen and the University of Pennsylvania form a lucrative industry/academic partnership

form a lucrative industry/academic partnership Vertex turns to gene editing as another way to extend its cystic fibrosis franchise

Bibliography

7 APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Pfizer

Vertex

Biogen

Bamboo Therapeutics

Gilead

